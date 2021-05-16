Ramesh Powar & Mithali Raj are Professionals & Will Respect Each Other's Roles: Former India All-rounder

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
14:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
11:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
11:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
15:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
11:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
10:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
10:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Ramesh Powar & Mithali Raj are Professionals & Will Respect Each Other's Roles: Former India All-rounder
The former all-rounder is all excited as India is about to play a Test after seven years; against England at Bristol from June 16.
- G Viswanath
- Updated: May 16, 2021, 12:41 PM IST
Shubhangi Kulkarni, 61, is still India’s best woman all-rounder in Test cricket. She has played 19 Tests between 1976 and 1991, scored 700 runs with 118 against England at Collingham in 1986 as her highest, has taken 60 wickets and held 14 catches. She is all excited about India set to play a Test after seven years; against England at Bristol from June 16.
ALSO READ – Vijay Shankar Interview: No Compulsion to Bat at No. 6, I Can Be Like Watson or Kallis
Excerpts:
Suddenly attention is rivetted on women’s cricket. Some for good reasons, like going to England for a full tour, and some for the wrong reasons,like the change of coach business?
The England tour is definitely exciting. Our players have done well in England, and won the last Test match that they played there in 2014. England is a happy hunting ground for the women.
It’s good that the attention is on the women’s game now! They need to play a lot of cricket between now and the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, if they have to bring the Cup. The coach’s (W.V. Raman) term was over and due for renewal/change. I’m not aware why exactly the change was made.
Taniya Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht are back in the team and Shafali Verma has been included. Should they not have been included in the series against South Africa?
I had not seen all the players from close quarters since all the women’s domestic matches are not shown live on any channel. Hence when I saw the new names before the South Africa series, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But these players were quite impressive in the earlier international matches and should have made it to the team. There was a report that the selection committee was trying out new players and so they will be best to answer that.
Considering the ICC WWC is in 2022 which is only a year away, and in the current pandemic situation where we don’t know how many series the women will play before the WWC, I felt the best players needed to get as much exposure and practice as possible to prepare for the major event and to get the right combination. I personally feel we should have played our best team and included these players.
What do you make of the circumstances in 2018 (Ramesh Powar sacked as coach) and 2021 (Powar getting a second stint as coach). Was it right on the part of Mithali to file charges against Powar? Now that he is back, and she is the captain for the Test and ODI series, will things be easy for the team?
I was not privy to what exactly happened in 2018, and read about it in the media. I think we should focus on what we should do now and there is no point in going back to what happened then. I am sure both Powar and Mithali are professionals and will respect each other’s roles in the team. They both will play a major part in the success of the team and need to be at their best. I am very sure that they will do whatever it takes to ensure that they are successful.
Is the women’s team playing as a team in the last three years?
The team has reached the finals in two major events and a semi-final in the last 3-4 yrs – the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017, the T20 World Cup 2018, and the T20 World Cup 2020. We have an excellent team and some brilliant talent. The blend of experience and the fearless youngsters makes ours a formidable side. If we prepare appropriately, it’s a matter of time before we win the major ICC events.
Raman has touched upon prima donna culture in women’s cricket?
I have not been that close to the team to know about it.
No country wants to play Test cricket. How is, playing one Test in Bristol, going to take Indian women’s cricket forward?
All players would love to play Test cricket even if it means one Test. Test matches are a real test of skills. At this stage England, Australia and India seem to be keen on playing Test cricket. Although a lot of players, even from the other countries, have shown keen interest in playing Test matches. We have to see how it goes from here on.
From what I know, the ICC is focusing on the ODI and T20 format because that seems the best way to popularise and promote the game throughout the world. There is a debate around women’s Test cricket considering the interests and benefits to various stakeholders – the Boards, broadcasters, spectators, sponsors, etc.
ALSO READ – Ratnakar Shetty Interview: ‘Mithali Raj is Sachin Tendulkar of Women’s Cricket’
Would you say the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) should have gone out of the way and chosen women as coach of the team and also the full support staff?
We need to have an appropriate and capable person in the respective roles. If we have a woman who is good enough to do the job, I would prefer that. Same is the case for the rest of the support staff.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking