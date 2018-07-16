Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ramesh Powar Named Interim Coach of India Women's Team: Reports

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 16, 2018, 8:29 AM IST
Ramesh Powar Named Interim Coach of India Women's Team: Reports

Ramesh Powar. (Getty Images)

With India women’s team coach Tushar Arothe resigning last week, it has been reported that former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed as the interim coach till the board finds a replacement for Arothe.

Powar will be overseeing the women’s camp to be held in Bengaluru from July 25 to August 3. “Powar had been asked to oversee the camp since the team does not have a head coach. He will be involved in planning with assistant coach Biju George. The BCCI has already invited applications for this post, but the process will take time,” a source was quoted by the Indian Express.

In a repeat of the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga, Arothe resigned after reports emerged that senior players Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur met the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and expressed their displeasure over working with Arothe. It was another case of a fallout between the coach and the senior players.

While Arothe said that he quit due to personal reasons, he was not too pleased with the way the CoA handled the whole affair. “There’s no hard feelings between the players and myself and any other support staff. I’m quitting due to a personal reason. I wish the girls well in the forthcoming series and in the World Cup,” Arothe had said.

Also Watch

Harmanpreet KaurIndia women's teammithali rajramesh powarTushar Arothe
First Published: July 16, 2018, 8:29 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking