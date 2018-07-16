Ramesh Powar Named Interim Coach of India Women's Team: Reports

Powar will be overseeing the women’s camp to be held in Bengaluru from July 25 to August 3. “Powar had been asked to oversee the camp since the team does not have a head coach. He will be involved in planning with assistant coach Biju George. The BCCI has already invited applications for this post, but the process will take time,” a source was quoted by the Indian Express.
In a repeat of the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga, Arothe resigned after reports emerged that senior players Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur met the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and expressed their displeasure over working with Arothe. It was another case of a fallout between the coach and the senior players.
While Arothe said that he quit due to personal reasons, he was not too pleased with the way the CoA handled the whole affair. “There’s no hard feelings between the players and myself and any other support staff. I’m quitting due to a personal reason. I wish the girls well in the forthcoming series and in the World Cup,” Arothe had said.
First Published: July 16, 2018, 8:29 AM IST