Ramesh Powar to Continue as India Women's Team Head Coach: Report

Ramesh Powar will reportedly continue as the head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team till any further communication as the former spinner still has a year left as per the contract.

Powar, who took over as the head coach of the senior women’s team for the second time in May last year, was handed a two-year contract. Last year, he was appointed as the head coach. replacing former India opener WV Raman.

India Today quoted a source as saying that the BCCI is reviewing the team’s disappointing show at the 2022 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

“Yes, there was discussion and the team and the coaching department have been asked to strengthen the performance. Whatever possible facilities or tournaments are required will be given to them. For us (BCCI), both teams are equal. Yes, there was a bit of disappointment when they lost the South Africa game and had to leave the World Cup early but it is a game and winning and losing are part of the game," the website quoted the source as saying.

India failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament after managing to win just three of their seven matches while losing the remaining. The Mithali Raj-led side finished fifth in the eight-team event.

Previously, news agency PTI had reported that Powar’s contract will now be renewed. “Powar’s contract was till World Cup. There is no provision for extension. So the entire process starts with applications and interviews. Powar can certainly reapply and CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee), as per the constitution, will take a call,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It was also reported that legendary batter and National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman will play an active role in mentoring the next batch of upcoming India women cricketers.

“Even if you move past Mithali, in case of Jhulan there aren’t too many replacements. So that’s also a problem that the board is facing. Hopefully, the planned WIPL will unearth enough talent for future,” the source said.

With PTI Inputs

