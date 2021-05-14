Ramesh Powar Would Hope For A Longer & Controversy Free Second Innings

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Ramesh Powar Would Hope For A Longer & Controversy Free Second Innings
Ramesh Powar is back as Head Coach of the Indian national women cricket team and would hope for a longer and more fruitful second innings after a controversial exit the first time around.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: May 14, 2021, 5:24 PM IST
Former India off-spinning all-rounder, Ramesh Powar was re-appointed as Coach of the Women’s Cricket Team completing a full cycle after his last tenure had ended on a turbulent note which resulted in his sacking post the World T20 in the Caribbean in 2018 in the aftermath of the fallout with senior player Mithali Raj. Powar had been replaced by former India opening batsman, WV Raman who was at the helm for a period of approximately two and a half years starting December 2018.
The Powar-Raj Controversy
Powar was appointed the interim coach of the women’s team in July 2018 replacing Tushar Arothe and his contract was then extended till the end of the World T20 in the Caribbean in November 2018. While India made it to the semi-finals of the mega event where they were beaten by England, a massive controversy broke out between Powar and Mithali Raj post the tournament. Raj accused the coach of discrimination and unfair treatment throughout the course of the competition and in an email addressed to the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri stated that she felt deflated, depressed and let down. The issue of the controversy was around the batting position of Raj who had historically played as an opener for India.
WV Raman Exit Effect: Women’s Team Selection panel, CAC Members Under Scanner
However, Powar wanted the senior India batter to move down in the order in order to give the batting some depth. This did not go down well with Raj who gave a detail of how Powar ignored her during practice sessions, walked away if she was around and did not pay attention to her batting sessions. Raj was pushed down the order in India’s tournament opener against New Zealand and it was only after a formal complaint to the national selector on the tour that she was allowed to open against Pakistan and Ireland registering half-centuries in both the matches. However, she was left out for the big semi-final even after recovering from a knee injury she sustained during the Ireland clash.
Powar replied to the accusations and in a formal letter to the BCCI stated that Raj was playing for personal milestones and not acting in the best interest of the team. He added that Raj had threatened to retire if she was not allowed to open the innings for India.
Subsequently Powar’s contract was not renewed by the BCCI and although he reapplied for the position in December, WV Raman was appointed the head coach.
WV Raman’s Stint
The Indian Women did not play much international cricket with Raman as Head Coach, particularly in the latter half, due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, they had a great run under his eyes in ODI cricket winning four successive bilateral series. India beat New Zealand 2-1 in an away series in January 2019 before overpowering the fancied English team at home in February. India then defeated South Africa 3-0 sweeping the home series in October before again recording a 2-1 win in the Caribbean against the West Indies next month.
It was a mixed bag in the T20Is. After suffering crushing defeats away in New Zealand and at home against England (both 0-3), India came back to defeat South Africa 3-1 in a home series in September 2019. Their biggest triumph came in the Caribbean when they swept the series 5-0.
However, Raman’s most significant achievement as Head Coach was to lead India to the final of the World T20 in Australia in early 2020 eventually going down to the hosts at the MCG. There was no international assignment for the Women’s Team for almost a year courtesy the Covid-19 pandemic that raged destruction all over the world.
‘Comparisons With Previous Era Unfair, But Virat Kohli’s Performances Are Unbelievable’
And when it did resume India fared badly which resulted in the BCCI to seek a new coach for the Women Team – the double loss (2-1 in the T20I series and 4-1 in the ODI series) at home in March 2021 against South Africa led to Raman’s ouster from the position of Head Coach.
The Return of Powar
The Indian Board invited applications for the Head Coach position in April before the Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik, decided to re-appoint Powar. Incidentally, Raman was also again in the fray as he re-applied for the position but was not in favour with the committee. A total of 35 applications were received which included the likes of Ajay Ratra, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Hemlatha Kala and Suman Sharma.
Powar is expected to oversee the India A and Under-19 Teams along with providing his services for the Senior Women Team.
His efforts were lauded as under his guidance Mumbai went on to win the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India between 2004 and 2007. He had a good record in the 50-over format returning with 34 wickets in 29 bowling innings. Powar has also picked 470 first-class wickets in 148 matches.
His first job back as Head Coach is to help assist the selectors in picking the squad for the upcoming tour of the United Kingdom which commences with a Test match in Bristol on June 16. Powar would hope that his second stint is free of controversy, longer in duration and more fruitful for him and the Indian Women Cricket team.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking