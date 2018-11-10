Ramesh Powar’s Arrival Changed Our Mindset: Harmanpreet Kaur

Loading...
“From the time he arrived, our mindset changed and that's a plus point,” Kaur said. “He has a lot of experience and that is helping us. We are really happy to have him in the team.”
Kaur starred in the team’s victory, and was declared the player of the match for her knock of 103 off just 51 balls in the first innings to take India to a total of 194/5. She spoke about her innings and the contribution made by 18-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues at the other end.
“I knew if I settle down, I can go for my shots. Jemimah played really well. When you are hitting well, you need someone who can rotate the strike. Credit goes to her, she is very mature.
“She likes to express herself and never takes pressure. We need young players who are excited to play international cricket. We are excited, but it is just the beginning. There is still a long way to go. There are a lot of areas we need to improve in, as a team, we need to improve a lot.”
On the other hand, New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite admitted that her team was outplayed on the day, and lamented not being able to execute their own plans. New Zealand could only manage 160/9 in the second innings.
“We had seen their key players in the competitions around the world, so we know their team pretty well. To be honest, we got outplayed today,” Sattherthwaite said.
“We’re really disappointed with how we failed to execute plans today. It was a fantastic innings by Harman, but we need to have answers to counter something like that.
“I told them (the team) that we needed to be clear on our plan when we went out to chase the total. Actually I'm really proud of the way the girls played today, they showed a lot of confidence and it'll be good for us going forward.”
India will now take on Pakistan in their second match of the tournament on Sunday, November 11 while New Zealand play Australia on Tuesday, November 13.
First Published: November 10, 2018, 12:53 AM IST