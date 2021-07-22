Ramiz Raja Credits Rahul Dravid For Guiding India Cricketers on Sri Lanka Tour

In his first assignment as the head coach of India’s senior limited-overs team Rahul Dravid has been drawing high praises. While the batting legend has already known for his work with the junior Indian teams and several ‘A’, what he has done during the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka has further polished his glittering coaching career.

Under his guidance, a young Indian squad has already clinched the ongoing three-match ODI series winning the first two matches in contrasting styles.

From former cricketers to fans, praises are coming from all corners for Dravid’s coaching style. Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has also expressed his views after India’s thrilling win in the 2nd ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium earlier this week.

Dravid promoted Deepak Chahar up in the batting order and the tailender played a match-winning knock to script India’s three-wicket series-sealing win.

Raja has lauded Dravid for coaching style and his immense knowledge of the game.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said that Dravid deserves big credit for India’s impressive win in Colombo. He also had positive words for player of the match Chahar for his spectacular performance with both the bat and ball.

“A lot of credit for the same must go to Rahul Dravid, under whom these youngsters are being trained in Sri Lanka,” Raja said.

He added that Dravid himself is a young coach and a very good team environment is being built.

Dravid was appointed as the coach for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka as Ravi Shastri is with Virat Kohli-led Test side in England. In the absence of the senior players, a young squad including five first-timers has been sent to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The third and last ODI will be played on July 23.

