Ramiz Raja Praises Ravi Shastri for Team India's Historic Win in Australia
He believes Ajinkya Rahane did a wonderful job of filling in for Virat Kohli as the skipper, especially at a time when India had lost the first Test in Adelaide in a terrible fashion, after being bowled out for just 36 runs.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 1, 2021, 4:03 PM IST
Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has hailed India coach Ravi Shastri and the team for their impressive victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He believes Ajinkya Rahane did a wonderful job of filling in for Virat Kohli as the skipper, especially at a time when India had lost the first Test in Adelaide in a terrible fashion, after being bowled out for just 36 runs. He praised Virat Kohli for bringing the much-needed aggression in the side.
“I really like Virat Kohli as he has inculcated a culture of aggression within the team. His contribution to the team is very significant,” said Raja appearing on the YouTube channel ‘Cricket Baaz with Waheed Khan’.
Watch the full conversation here:
Raja praised Rahane for the way he handled the team in the last three Test matches. “After team India got all out for 36 in Adelaide, Rahane helped bring the much-needed calmness into the side. He handled the situation very well,” added Raja.
However, Raja reserved the maximum credit for Ravi Shastri for lifting the team up and motivating the players and building the confidence that they were up to the task.
“I give the maximum credit to coach Ravi Shastri as the team was under a lot of pressure after the first match. It is not easy to lift the team up at such a time and that too when a superstar (Kohli) player is not available. It is very crucial to create an environment in the dressing room that they are not lesser than any team (which Shastri did). As a result, even the new players performed very well,” said Raja.
Raja was also impressed by the depth of talent in the Indian side such that despite so many main players being injured and out, the young, inexperienced ones did such a wonderful job. He said the victory has surely lifted the confidence of the players. He believes India will be tough to beat playing in the sub-continent. Raja also lauded England for their terrific win over Sri Lanka in the Tests.
