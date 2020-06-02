Pakistan cricketers, former and current, usually find a way to connect with the fans and this time around Ramiz Raja spoke on a Youtube Channel.
The ex-skipper made it clear that he has no interest in coaching the Pakistani side in future, a post that currently Misbah-ul-Haw holds.
Ramiz said that he doesn’t “have the temperament” and is not “cut out for it right now”.
“Well you see maybe I don’t have the temperament for this [coaching],” Ramiz said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
He further explained, “You know when my son comes up to me and says my straight drive is not working, I say go and ask your mum.
“I don’t think I’m cut out for it right now.”
Pakistan cricket is going through a lot of changes at the moment. Recently star batsman Babar Azam was made the skipper of the limited-overs sides.
Misbah has backed Azam to succeed as the national team's ODI and T20 captain despite former batting coach Grant Flower expressing concerns over his ability to handle the pressure that comes with the job.
Misbah said the 25-year-old Azam has shown he is capable of dealing with the expectations.
"Making Babar captain of the T20 team last year was a tester really. We wanted to see how he will respond to the challenge and how it will affect his batting," Misbah said in an interview.
"But all of us agreed that he handled the pressure well and if anything the responsibility of being captain only made him show more responsibility as a batsman," he added.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ramiz Raja Says No to Coaching Pakistan in Future, Believes Doesn't Have Temperament
Pakistan cricketers, former and current, usually find a way to connect with the fans and this time around Ramiz Raja spoke on a Youtube Channel.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings