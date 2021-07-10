Ramiz Raja Suggests ‘Shadab Khan Should Have Profile Like Hardik Pandya’

England cricket team, led by Ben Stokes, had hammered Pakistan in the first of a 3-match ODI series at Sophia Gardens on July 08. England first restricted Pakistan to 141 and later in just 21.5 overs, they achieved the target at the loss of only one wicket. Anguished at the cricket played by Pakistan, former cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja called their performance rubbish. In a YouTube video that was uploaded on his channel, the 58-year-old highlighted how Pakistan had an upper hand on England but without putting up any fight they simply gave away the match.

Talking about leg-spinner Shadab Khan, Ramiz said that in the line-up, he should have a profile similar to India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The veteran cricketer shared that he does not understand Shadab’s current role in the team and his batting style on the field.

Ramiz said that he is unaware whether Shadab is “a savior or a power hitter.” Commenting on his performance in the first ODI match against England on July 08, the former cricketer said that the leg-spinner could have easily played as there were plenty of overs left.

According to Ramiz, Shadab is capable of scoring quick fifties, but his power-hitting has completely gone missing, which saddens him. The Pakistan great advised the young cricketer to work on his batting skills as he can prove to be more valuable as a power hitter in the current batting line-up.

Ramiz was also disappointed with the bowling of the Pakistan team. Skipper Babar Azam used as many as 6 bowlers but none could restrict England batsmen. The former opener said that Pakistan’s bowling has been one of its biggest advantages. “The whole world agrees that it has potential. But they lost by nine wickets and applied no pressure,” he added. Ramiz was disappointed as the bowlers continued to feed the English batsmen.

Test regular Zak Crawley, who has been out of form, and World No. 1T20I batsman Dawid Malan scored a fifty. Talking about Crawley’s fifty, Ramiz said that it is another specialty of Pakistan that they bring out of form players back in form.

The second ODI of the three-game series will be played at Lords on July 10. It will be a must-win contest for Pakistan or else they will lose the series.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here