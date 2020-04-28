Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ramiz Raja Wants Jail-time to Combat Match-fixing, Compares Menace to Coronavirus

In reply, Raja said all stakeholders of the game must come together to eradicate match-fixing.

PTI |April 28, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
Ramiz Raja Wants Jail-time to Combat Match-fixing, Compares Menace to Coronavirus

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on Tuesday said criminalising match-fixing can be a "useful deterrent" to fight the menace which, according to him, needs a concerted effort like the one currently on to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Batsman Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday after he failed to report corrupt approaches, prompting Raja and Zimbabwean cricketer-turned-commentator Mpumelelo Mbangwa to have a discussion on match-fixing on social media.

"This war seems to be being won by the bad guys, Rambo? He's (Akmal) quite high profile, isn't he? Do you think jail time would win the war?" Mbangwa tweeted.

In reply, Raja said all stakeholders of the game must come together to eradicate match-fixing.

"Jail time could be a useful deterrent Pommie, possibly the last resort!! It's like fighting COVID-19, all will have to pitch in to save the cricket world: Fans, Boards, stakeholders, law enforcement agencies, You & I," Raja tweeted.

Raja had also expressed his displeasure after Akmal was found guilty, saying it was such a waste of talent.

"So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of talent! It's high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match-fixing," he tweeted on Monday.

