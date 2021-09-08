'Ramiz Wouldn't Have Spared Them': Shoaib Akhtar on Misbah, Waqar Resignation

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who rarely ever minces his words, has lashed out at Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis for quitting their posts just a month before the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup. There is a lot of churning going on in Pakistan cricket, and with the new chairman of the board, Ramiz Raja, all set to take charge, a lot more could be expected in the weeks and months to come.

With Raja currently holding a lot of meetings with all the stakeholders in Pakistan cricket, Akhtar felt that the new chief wouldn’t have spared Misbah and Waqar for their performances over the years and hence, the duo decided to quit and thereby avoid any accountability.

He even compared the situation of Misbah and Waqar to that of the Taliban and America in Afghanistan.

“I think what happened here [Waqar, Misbah’s resignations] is similar to what the Taliban did to the American forces. I think they knew that Ramiz Raja would not spare them hence they decided to leave,” Akhtar quoted as saying by Geo TV.

The former pacer also went on to add that they should have waited for a decision by the PCB and should not have acted the way they did.

Misbah stepped down as Pakistan’s head coach just two hours after the team’s squad for the T20 World Cup was announced. He said that the bio-bubble fatigue had set in and looking at the tightly-packed calendar of the Pakistan cricket team, he wanted to quit as he wanted to stay home with family.

Waqar Younis said that since he had started his coaching tenure with Misbah, it was only prudent if he stepped away along with him.

