RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021, July 22, 01:00 pm IST

RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Ranchi Raiders and Dhanbad Dynamos:The 12th match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see Ranchi Raiders squaring off against Dhanbad Dynamos. The thrilling encounter will be played on Thursday, July 22 at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The game will start at 01:00 pm IST.

The Raiders started their campaign on a losing note against the Bokaro Blasters. However, they bounced back in the subsequent matches, they defeated the Singhbhum Strikers by 42 runs followed by a 14-run victory over Dumka Daredevils. They will now look to extend their winning momentum against Dhanbad Dynamos as well.

On the other hand, the Dynamos, have managed to win just one of their three matches. They are currently at the penultimate position in the Jharkhand T20 points table. They lost their first two matches against Dumka Daredevils and Bokaro Blasters. However, they finally registered a win against Jamshedpur Jugglers by eight wickets. They will be looking forward to building on that win on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Ranchi Raiders and Dhanbad Dynamos; here is everything you need to know:

RAN vs DHA Telecast

The Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos match will not be broadcasted in India.

RAN vs DHA Live Streaming

The match between RAN vs DHA is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

RAN vs DHA Match Details

The upcoming match between Ranchi Raiders and Dhanbad Dynamos will be played on Thursday, July 22 at at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The game will begin at 01:00 pm IST.

RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kaushal Singh

Vice-Captain: Supriyo Chakraborty

Suggested Playing XI for RAN vs DHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Pankaj Kumar

Batsmen: Aryaman Sen, Satya Setu, Ravi Yadav

All-rounders: Kaushal Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Aditya Singh, Sahil Raj

Bowlers: Vikash Kumar, Rounak Kumar, Prem Kumar Singh

RAN vs DHA Probable XIs:

Ranchi Raiders: Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Pankaj Kumar (WK), Supriyo Chakraborty (C), Roni Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar, Alok Sharma

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Abhishek Yadav, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Kumar

