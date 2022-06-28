RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jharkhand T20 2022 match, June 29, 9:00 AM IST

RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 2022 match between Ranchi Raiders and Dhanbad Dynamos:

The second encounter between Ranchi Raiders and Dhanbad Dynamos will be held at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on June 29 Wednesday. Ranchi Raiders will have an upper hand as they defeated Dynamos by 47 runs the last time.

Batting for eight overs, Ranchi posted a total of 89 runs. However, in a rain-curtailed match, Dynamos could score only 45 runs in their allotted eight overs. The batters will have to step up on Wednesday for Dynamos to score a victory.

Ranchi Raiders are currently occupying the second place in the points table with five wins and three losses. The team needs to get back to track at the earliest to avoid another loss. There has been a massive decline in Ranchi Raiders’ performance as they have lost their last three games.

Dhanbad Dynamos are languishing in the second-last place with three wins and four losses. Dynamos showed good signs in their last match by defeating Jamshedpur Jugglers by seven runs.

Ahead of the match between Ranchi Raiders and Dhanbad Dynamos, here is everything you need to know:

RAN vs DHA Telecast

Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos game will not be telecast in India.

RAN vs DHA Live Streaming

The Jharkhand T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RAN vs DHA Match Details

The RAN vs DHA match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi at 9:00 AM IST on June 29, Wednesday.

RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Harsh Rana

Vice-Captain – Ankit Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for RAN vs DHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shresth Sagar

Batters: Vikash Vishal, Ayush Kumar, Arnav Sinha

All-rounders: Yuvraj Kumar, Mohammed Quraishi, Ankit Kumar, Harsh Rana

Bowlers: Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwary, Sachin Yadav

RAN vs DHA Probable XIs:

Ranchi Raiders: Mohammed Quraishi, Arvind Kumar, Ankit Kumar, D Raj, Harsh Rana, Ayush Kumar, A Singh, Sankat Mochan, Vikash Yadav, Arnav Sinha, Sachin Yadav

Dhanbad Dynamos: Vivekanand Tiwary, Shresth Sagar (wk), Vikash Vishal, Wilfred Beng, Rahil Khan, Abhishek Choudhury, Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar, Amit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Gupta

