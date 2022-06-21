RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jharkhand T20 2022, Match 12, June 21, JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 1:00 pm IST

RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s RAN vs DHA Jharkhand T20 2022 match 12 between Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos: The high-flying Ranchi Raiders will lock horns against the Dhanbad Dynamos in the 12th match of the Jharkhand T20 2022 tournament. The match will begin at 1:00 pm IST at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on June 21.

The Ranchi Raiders are at the top of the points table, winning all their matches till now. They defeated the Singhbhum Strikers by 7 wickets in their previous match. Wicket-keeping batter Arvind Kumar has been Ranchi’s consistent performer. He has scored 79 runs in just 3 matches for the Raiders. All-rounder Harsh Rana has been picking up crucial wickets for Ranchi and will be the man to look out for in the upcoming fixture.

The Dhanbad Dynamos are on the opposite end of the table as they lost their first two matches of the league. However, they will have some momentum coming into the match as they defeated Dumka Daredevils by 7 wickets. Opening batter Prakash Munda has been in fine form and will be the danger man for the Ranchi bowlers. Dhanbad will be looking to capitalize on their previous win, but they will have to play some amazing cricket to defeat the inform Ranchi side.

Ahead of the match between Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos; here is everything you need to know:

RAN vs DHA Telecast

The match between Ranchi Raiders and Dhanbad Dynamos will not be telecast in India.

RAN vs DHA Live Streaming

The match between Ranchi Raiders and Dhanbad Dynamos will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RAN vs DHA Match Details

The RAN vs DHA match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday, June 21, at 1:00 pm IST.

RAN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ayush Kumar B

Vice-Captain: Harsh Rana

Suggested Playing XI for RAN vs DHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shresth Sagar, Robin Minz

Batsmen: Arnav Sinha, Prakash Munda, Wilfred Beng, Ayush Kumar B

All-rounders: Harsh Rana, Yuvraj Kumar

Bowlers: Sankat Mochan, Sachin Yadav, Amit Kumar

Ranchi Raiders vs Dhanbad Dynamos Possible Starting XI:

Ranchi Raiders Predicted Starting Line-up: Harsh Rana, Arnav Sinha (c), Arvind Kumar, Ayush Kumar B, Robin Minz (wk), Md Kounain Quraishi, Himanshu S, Sachin Yadav, Ajay Sonu T, Abhishek Yadav, Sankat Mochan

Dhanbad Dynamos Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Vishal (c), Prakash Munda, Wilfred Beng, Shresth Sagar(wk), Kumar Ankit, Yuvraj Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Pratik Ranjan, Raunak Kumar, Amit Kumar, Prem Kumar

