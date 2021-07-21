RAN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 21, 09:00 am IST

RAN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Ranchi Raiders and Dumka Daredevils: The upcoming match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see Ranchi Raiders squaring off against Ranchi Riders. The thrilling encounter will be played on July 21, Tuesday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 09:00 am IST.

Ranchi Raiders and Dumka Daredevils have experienced similar fortunes in the T20 tournament thus far. Ranchi and Dumka have secured victory in their one league match while losing as many. The Raiders find themselves sitting at the third position on the points table with two points under their belt.

They are coming into the contest on Wednesday after defeating Singhbhum Strickers by 42 runs.

Dumka Daredevils, on the other hand, are placed a rung below the Ranchi Raiders on the points table due to a lower net run rate. Their last match saw them losing against Jamshedpur Jugglers by 30 runs.

Ahead of the match between Ranchi Raiders and Dumka Daredevils; here is everything you need to know:

RAN vs DUM Telecast

The Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils match will not be broadcasted in India.

RAN vs DUM Live Streaming

The match between RAN vs DUM is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

RAN vs DUM Match Details

The upcoming match of the Jharkhand T20 League will be played between Ranchi Raiders and Dumka Daredevils on July 21, Wednesday at 09:00 am IST at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

RAN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohit Kumar

Vice-Captain- Supriyo Chakraborty

Suggested Playing XI for RAN vs DUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pankaj Kumar, Bhanu Anand

Batsmen: Aryaman Sen, Arnav Sinha, Ravi Yadav-II

All-rounders: Mohit Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Aditya Singh

Bowlers: Manishi, Vivek Anand, Nishikant Kumar

RAN vs DUM Probable XIs:

Ranchi Raiders: Supriyo Chakraborty, Pankaj Kumar(wk), Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Roni Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Sachin Tiwary, Manishi, Rounak Kumar, Alok Sharma, Aryaman Sen

Dumka Daredevils: Sonu Singh, Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand(wk), Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Nishikant Kumar, Vivekanand Tiwary, Anurag Sanjay, Ajay Sonu T, Junaid Ashraf

