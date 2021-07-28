RAN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 28, 01:00 pm IST

RAN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Ranchi Raiders and Dumka Daredevils: The 24th match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see the Ranchi Raiders squaring off against Dumka Dynamos. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 28 at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 01:00 pm IST.

Ranchi Raiders have produced some splendid performances this season. They have won five out of seven league games and are enjoying their stay at the summit spot on the points table.

On the contrary, the Dumka Dynamos are experiencing an underwhelming campaign in the ongoing tournament. They have managed to secure victory in just two of their seven games so far and are languishing at the bottom of the Jharkhand T20 standings.

Ahead of the match between Ranchi Raiders and Dumka Daredevils; here is everything you need to know:

RAN vs DUM Telecast

The Ranchi Raiders vs Dumka Daredevils match will not be broadcasted in India.

RAN vs DUM Live Streaming

The match between RAN vs DUM is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

RAN vs DUM Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, July 28, at 01:00 pm IST at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

RAN vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Supriyo Chakraborty

Vice-Captain: Bhanu Anand

Suggested Playing XI for RAN vs DUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pankaj Kumar, Bhanu Anand

Batsmen: Saurabh Shekhar, Ravi Yadav, Aryaman Sen

All-rounders: Aditya Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Mohit Kumar

Bowlers: Rounak Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Sonu Singh

RAN vs DUM Probable XIs:

Ranchi Raiders: Supriyo Chakraborty (C), Pankaj Kumar (WK), Aryaman Sen, Prem Kumar Singh, Aditya Singh, Alok Sharma, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Sachin Tiwary, Rounak Kumar

Dumka Daredevils: Sonu Singh (C), Arnav Sinha, Bhanu Anand (WK), Mohit Kumar, Aayush Kumar, Ram Roshan Saran, Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Junaid Ashraf, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Gupta

