RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction For Jharkhand T20 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers, June 30, JSCA International Stadium, 9 AM IST

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s (June 30) Jharkhand T20 2022 match 29 between Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers: Second-placed Ranchi Raiders are set to take on a depleted Jamshedpur Jugglers on Thursday in the 29th match of the Jharkhand T20 2022 tournament. The game between Ranchi Raiders and Jamshedpur Jugglers is scheduled to be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Ranchi Raiders come into the fixture after enduring a 24-run defeat against Dhanbad Dynamos. Batting first, Dhanbad posted a solid total of 181 runs losing two wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Ranchi could only manage to reach 157 runs in 20 overs. Ranchi have so far secured 20 points from eight matches.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, earned an emphatic 119-run victory in their last match against table-toppers Bokaro Blasters. With this win, Jamshedpur managed to clinch their third win of the tournament. Bottom-placed Jamshedpur presently have 12 points in their kitty from nine matches.

Bokaro have till now earned 24 points after playing nine matches.

Ahead of the match between Ranchi Raiders and Jamshedpur Jugglers; here is everything you need to know:

RAN vs JAM Telecast

Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers game will not be telecast in India.

RAN vs JAM Live Streaming

The Jharkhand T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RAN vs JAM Match Details

The RAN vs JAM match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday, June 30, at 9 am IST.

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aryan Hooda

Vice-Captain: Harsh Rana

Suggested Playing XI for RAN vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Arvind Kumar, Pankaj Kumar,

Batters: Adarsh Giri, Arnav Sinha, Kumar Suraj,

All-rounders: Supriyo Chakraborty, Harsh Rana, Md Kounain Quraishi

Bowlers: Aryan Hooda, Ajay Sonu T, Kamal Kumar

Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers Possible XIs

Ranchi Raiders Predicted Line-up: Arnav Sinha (captain), Arvind Kumar (wicketkeeper), Robin Minz, Harsh Rana, Md Kounain Quraishi, Uttam Kumar, Ayush Kumar, Vikash Yadav, Ajay Sonu T, Om Singh, Aman Singh

Jamshedpur Jugglers Predicted Line-up: Pankaj Kumar (wicketkeeper), Supriyo Chakraborty (captain), Vijay Jena, Aryan Hooda, Kamal Kumar, Adarsh Giri, Vishal Prasad, Mayank Pal, Kumar Suraj, Ashish Choubey, Vikash Kumar

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here