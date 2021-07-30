RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Jharkhand T20 2021, July 31 9:00 am IST

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 2021 Match between Ranchi Raiders Vs Jamshedpur Jugglers:

Ranchi Raiders face the Jamshedpur Jugglers in the 29th match of the ongoing Jharkhand T20 2021 tournament on Sunday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Ranchi Raiders are having a good time in the Jharkhand T20 tournament. The Raiders have consolidated their position at the top of the points table with six wins from nine games. They have lost just one game while one encounter had no result.

Ranchi Raiders will look to dominate Jamshedpur Jugglers in the encounter today. Jamshedpur Jugglers are currently sitting at the second spot on the table with 20 points to their, six behind the league leaders. And, on Sunday, when the Jugglers will take on the Raiders, they will hope to close the gap on the table.

Here is everything you want to know ahead of Sunday morning’s Jharkhand T20 2021 encounter between Ranchi Raiders and Jamshedpur Jugglers:

RAN vs JAM Telecast

The match between RAN vs JAM is not televised in India

RAN vs JAM Live Streaming

The match between RAN vs JAM can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

RAN vs JAM Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, July 31 at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The RAN vs JAM match will start at 09:00 am (IST).

RAN vs JAM captain, vice-captain:

Captain: P Seet

Vice-Captain: S Chakraborty

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: P Kumar

Batsmen: S Tiwary, R Yadav, R Khan, U Sethi, R Kumar

All-Rounders: S Chakraborty

Bowlers: D Singh, P Seet, A Kumar, T Khandelwal

RAN vs JAM probable playing XI:

Ranchi Raiders Predicted Playing XI: Pankaj Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Harsh Rana, Ravi Yadav, Umar Mallick, Prem Kumar Singh, Aryaman Sen, Aditya Singh, Sachin Tiwary, Manishi, Rishav Raj

Jamshedpur Jugglers Predicted Playing XI: Vishal Singh, Sankat Tripathi, Atul Surwar, Vivek Kumar, Shresth Sagar, Rahul Prasad, Arvind Kumar, Umang Sethi, Sankat Mochan, Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar

