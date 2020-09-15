- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Strikers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 15, 2020
RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RAN vs SIN Dream11 Best Picks / RAN vs SIN Dream11 Captain / RAN vs SIN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 15, 2020, 8:49 AM IST
RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | The Jharkhand T20 League will have Six teams representing six different zones of the state. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. JSCA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state.Dream 11 which also the title sponsors of the Indian Premier League, said that they are ‘glad’ partner in the growth of domestic cricket in the nation.
RAN vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League Live Streaming Details
FanCode
RAN vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
RAN vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League Match Details
September 15 – 9:30 AM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.
RAN vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team
RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sumit Kumar (VICE CAPTAIN)
RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kumar Karan, Satyendra Prajapati (CAPTAIN), Sharandeep Singh
RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team All-rounders: Roni Kumar, Amardeep Singh, Prem Kumar, Kumar Suraj
RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Bowlers: Bal Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Prem Kumar Singh
RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Ranchi Raiders : Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt-Singh
Singhbhum Strikers : Sumit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Shiva Singh, Anshu Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Wilfred Beng
