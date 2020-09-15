RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Ranchi Raiders vs Singhbhum Strikers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 15, 2020

RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RAN vs SIN Dream11 Best Picks / RAN vs SIN Dream11 Captain / RAN vs SIN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | The Jharkhand T20 League will have Six teams representing six different zones of the state. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. JSCA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state.Dream 11 which also the title sponsors of the Indian Premier League, said that they are ‘glad’ partner in the growth of domestic cricket in the nation.

RAN vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League Match Details

September 15 – 9:30 AM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.

RAN vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team

RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sumit Kumar (VICE CAPTAIN)

RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kumar Karan, Satyendra Prajapati (CAPTAIN), Sharandeep Singh

RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team All-rounders: Roni Kumar, Amardeep Singh, Prem Kumar, Kumar Suraj

RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Bowlers: Bal Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Prem Kumar Singh

RAN vs SIN Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Ranchi Raiders : Satyendra Prajapati, Prem Kumar, Roni Kumar, Harsh Rana, Prem Kumar Singh, Manishi, Rishav Raj, Yash Bhagat, Aryaman Sen, Aayush Ojha, Suman Dutt-Singh

Singhbhum Strikers : Sumit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Shiva Singh, Anshu Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Wilfred Beng

