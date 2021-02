RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Predictions, Jharkhand Women’s T20 League 2021, Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women Dream11 Best Picks / Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women Dream11 Captain / Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more

Jharkhand Women’s T20 League 2021 is scheduled to start from Sunday, February 14. The tournament will see five teams --Jamshedpur Jasmines, Dhanbad Daffodils, Dumka Daisies, Ranchi Roses and Bokaro Blossoms -- play against each other. A total of 21 matches will be played in the league till February 25. The first match of the series will be played between Ranchi Roses Women and Dhanbad Daffodils Women at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Jharkhand Women’s T20 League 2021, Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women match will start from 10 AM IST.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Jharkhand Women’s T20 League 2021, Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Live Streaming

All matches of Jharkhand Women’s T20 League 2021 can be watched online on FanCode.

RAN-W vs DHA-W Jharkhand Women’s T20 League 2021, Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Live Score / Scorecard

RAN-W vs DHA-W Jharkhand Women’s T20 League 2021, Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Match Details

Sunday, February 13 – 10:00 Am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Jharkhand Women’s T20 League 2021 RAN-W vs DHA-W Dream11 team for Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women:

Captain: Urmila Kumari

Vice Captain: Nidhi Buley

Wicket keeper: Tanvi Ranjana

Batsmen: Monika Murmu, Laxmi Murmu, Priya Kumari- II, Durga Murmu, Urmila Kumari

All Rounders: Simran Mansuri, Nidhi Buley

Bowlers: Simran Kaur, Pallavi Kumari, Pratima Kumari

RAN-W vs DHA-W Jharkhand Women’s T20 League 2021, Ranchi Roses Women probable playing 11 against Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Nidhi Buley, Durga Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Simran Kaur, Sifan Hasnain, Tanvi Ranjana, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Mansoori, Mousami Pal, Heena Anis, Monika Murmu.

RAN-W vs DHA-WJharkhand Women’s T20 League 2021, Dhanbad Daffodils Women probableplaying 11 against Ranchi Roses Women: Shannti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Pratima Kumari, Supriya Saloni