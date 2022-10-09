Ranchi Weather Update And Pitch Report: India vs South Africa 2022, 2nd ODI

After the thrilling encounter in Lucknow, the contest between India and South Africa for the second ODI shifts to Ranchi. The two sides will come face to face at the Jharkhand Cricket Association on October 9. With Rohit Sharma and Co off to Australia for the T20 World Cup, this ODI team misses the star power. The hosts are one down in the three-match ODI series and will be eager to keep the contest alive with a win in Ranchi.

Put in to bat first in the rain-curtailed encounter in Lucknow, South Africa put of 249 runs on the board in their allotted 40 overs. David Miller continued his impressive batting form from the T20I series and struck a 75 off 63 balls to steer the South African innings out of trouble. The southpaw received good support from Heinrich Klaasen, who remained unbeaten at 74.

India lost early wickets, were reeling at 51/4 before Shreya Iyer came to the rescue. The batter struck 50 off 37 balls before falling to Lungi Ngidi. The Indian found itself in deep waters again and with half of the side back in the pavilion, the target looks out of reach. The heroics of Sanju Samson gave India some hope. The wicketkeeper batter struck 86 runs to take India close to the target. However, South Africa managed to triumph.

Weather report

The second ODI match of the bilateral series between India and South Africa will be played at the JSCA in Ranchi on Sunday, October 9. The temperature in Ranchi will hover around 30 degrees Celsius and the skies will be partly cloudy with thunderstorms. The match is likely to see interruption by rain as there is an 80 per cent chance of precipitation on the match day. The Wind speed is expected to be around 30 km/h.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA stadium, Ranchi, is usually a good patting pitch. Spinners are also likely to benefit from the slow nature of the wicket. Stroke playing may not be easy in the latter half of the match. The team that wins the toss will likely bat first and put a good total on the board

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabrez Shamsi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here