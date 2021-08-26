Ranchi’s Daughters Plead With MS Dhoni, Ask him Open a Cricket Academy

The state of Jharkhand has produced a number of superb athletes across all disciplines. Perhaps, the biggest name to have emerged from the state is former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his exploits on the cricket field have inspired plenty of youngsters to take up the sport. Girls in the Badu panchayat of Kanke block of Ranchi are determined to make it big in cricket, but lack of any proper training facilities in the region have started to dampen their spirits. They have made an appeal to Dhoni and have asked him to open a cricket academy in their area.

Rakhi Oraon of Nauvatoli loves batting. She enjoys hitting fours and sixes, but then there is no training. She isn’t sure of how to deal with different deliveries. She says that she enjoys hockey, but if a cricketing academy is opened in the region, she too can dream of making a career.

The other girls that accompany Rakhi are Ishika Priya and Sushila Gadi. Sushila likes to bowl fast, but she too awaits the right guidance.

These girls love to stay outdoors and play the sport and they are hopeful that the Hemant Soren government of the state will also provide them with facilities. They say that if a cricket academy is opened near the village, they will be able to understand the nuances of the game. Although they do not know the correct technique of holding a bat or bowling, they follow the Indian women’s team and know each member of the side.

They love Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, but then idolise MS Dhoni as he is from their area which makes them hopeful that a cricket academy can be fset up in the future.

