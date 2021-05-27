Randeep Hooda Has an Epic Reply to Rishabh Pant’s Dapper Photo Post on Twitter

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is part of the 20-man squad announced by the BCCI that is set to fly to the United Kingdom for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against New Zealand. It will be followed by five-match Test series against Joe Root’s England. Pant on Tuesday shared a photo of himself on his official Twitter handle and the 23-year-old looks dapper in dark brown blazer, white shirt, and a blue tie. The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper can be seen showing off his left profile and seems to be in a meditating mood.

Keep listening 👂🏻 to your inner voice. pic.twitter.com/Nsrrn1dd84 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 25, 2021

While, many fans liked his dazzling look on the micro-blogging site, it was actor Randeep Hooda’s epic reply to the southpaw’s post that has grabbed everyone’s attention. Hooda commented on Pant's Twitter post saying 'Oh Ho Handsome' with an emoji sporting black glasses.

Oh ho handsome !! 😎 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 25, 2021

Notably, it is not the first time the actor has expressed his admiration for the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman. In March this year, he praised Pant’s performance in the four-match Test series against England at home, which India won 3-1.Hooda had then shared a famous Hindi proverb along with a picture of Pant in Team India's Test jersey. "Humne to poot ke paon palne me dekh lia tha," Hooda wrote in the caption, which roughly translates to predicting someone's success during the initial stages of their career.

Pant has been in formidable form since India defeated Australia to secure a historic series win (2-1) in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He continued that form in the Test series against England at home recently, as he amassed 270 runs from six innings to become the third highest run getter in that series. Pant also secured a slew of personal and international milestones in that series. The southpaw struck his maiden Test century in home conditions and in the process became only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to score a Test hundred in England, Australia and India. Former Australian legend Adam Gilchrist is the first one to achieve that feat.

