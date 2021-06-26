Rangana Herath, Ashwell Prince Join Bangladesh Cricket Team's Coaching Staff

Bangladesh on Saturday appointed former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath and South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince as consultants for the national men’s cricket team.

The appointments come ahead of a tour of Zimbabwe in July when Bangladesh will play a Test, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals. Herath, the most successful left-arm spinner in the history of Test cricket with 433 wickets, replaces New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori.

Batting consultant Prince, replacing Englishman Jon Lewis, was capped 119 times for South Africa in the three formats.

The 44-year-old left-hander previously worked as batting consultant for the South Africa A team and had also been the A side’s interim head coach.

“Herath will join the Bangladesh coaching team in Zimbabwe and will be in the role until the end of Bangladesh’s campaign in this year’s ICC Twenty20 World Cup. Prince has reached an agreement with the BCB to work with the Bangladeshi batsmen for the Tour of Zimbabwe 2021," Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a press statement.

BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said Herath will be appointed on a long term basis.

“We are planning to get Herath on a long-term contract and we will have Prince for a few series first and then plan to extend his contract till the next T20 World Cup," Akram told The Daily Star.

(AFP inputs)

