Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

ZIM IN BAN, 3 ODIS, 2020 3rd ODI, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 06 March, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

182/0 (33.2)

Bangladesh
v/s
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to field)
Live

AFG AND IRE IN IND, 3 T20I SERIES, 2020 1st T20I, Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida, 06 March, 2020

2ND INN

Ireland

172/6 (20.0)

Ireland
v/s
Afghanistan
Afghanistan*

43/0 (3.2)

Afghanistan need 130 runs in 99 balls at 7.87 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

live
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

06 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: IRE VS AFG

live
IRE IRE
AFG AFG

Greater Noida

06 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202019:00 IST

3rd ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Potchefstroom SP

07 Mar, 202013:30 IST

Rangana Herath Urges Patience to Unearth Next Sri Lankan Spin Ace

Rangana Herath has urged Sri Lanka's administrators to be patient with the current crop of spinners as they struggle to fill the void left after his retirement.

Reuters |March 6, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
Rangana Herath Urges Patience to Unearth Next Sri Lankan Spin Ace

Rangana Herath has urged Sri Lanka's cricket administrators to be patient with the current crop of spinners as they struggle to fill the void left after his retirement in 2018, the left-arm wizard told Reuters.

Sri Lanka boast two spinners in the top 10 in the list of the most successful bowlers in Test cricket, with Muttiah Muralitharan leading the tally with 800 wickets and Herath placed 10th.

Herath is the most prolific left-arm spinner in the world with 433 Test wickets and spearheaded Sri Lanka's bowling attack after Muralitharan's retirement in 2010 until the end of 2018.

Sri Lanka have lost three of four home Tests since Herath hung up his boots with visiting teams increasingly becoming more adept at thwarting the threat of their spinners in helpful conditions.

Dilruwan Perera, 37, is the leader of the Sri Lankan spin attack currently with 41 Tests under the belt, while Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan and Akila Dananjaya are some of the other spinners tried by the team.

"There are few options but we need to give them confidence by playing them," Herath told Reuters in an interview.

"Because if you keep changing players you don't build the confidence, that's very important. Especially for the spinners, when they keep playing they will learn a lot of things. They need to stay in the game.

"When you keep playing regularly, then you will collect those experience, knowledge and everything. Once you get that confidence then you will start to perform."

Herath himself was an understudy to Muralitharan for almost a decade before he got his chance to torment the world's best batsmen.

"I was lucky to get that foundation for those 10 years, it helped for the next 10," said Herath.

Herath is in India as part of the Sri Lanka Legends team for the Road Safety World Series organised to create awareness towards road safety in the country. The tournament kicks off at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Sri Lanka will have a chance to avenge their 3-0 home loss to England in 2018 when they host Joe Root's side in a two-Test home series starting from March 19.

Herath felt there was a lesson to be learnt from the way England batsmen attacked the Sri Lankan spinners on their last tour.

"We have good variety in spin bowling. With that I'm sure we will give our best shot for the England series," he said.

"We have home advantage, we have a good combination with the team. So I'm sure that we will give our best to win the series."

Like most other cricketing greats, Herath wants Tests to continue to being played over five days amid calls for matches to be reduced to four to ease a crammed international calendar.

"Playing Test cricket means that you are testing your skills, testing your fitness, testing your experience and all the things being tested over five days," Herath said.

"From the first day to the fifth day, it's different scenarios. If you reduce to four days, I don't think it will help the players."

rangana herathSLCsri lankasri lanka cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

WI v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sat, 07 Mar, 2020

AUS v SA
Potchefstroom SP All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more