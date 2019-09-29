Rangaswamy Resigns From CAC and ICA After Being Served Conflict of Interest Notice
Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy has stepped down from her position as a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and director of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) after being served a Conflict of Interest notice by BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain.
