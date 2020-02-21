Ranji Quarterfinals | Gujarat, Saurashtra on Top; Rain Plays Spoilsport in Jammu

Gujarat v Goa: Gujarat take complete control
Roosh Kalaria followed up captain Parthiv Patel's century with a ton of his own as Gujarat drowned Goa in an ocean of runs in Valsad.
Gujarat began the day 330 for 4 and declared on 602 for 8, with Kalaria scoring an unbeaten 118. Chirag Gandhi and Parthiv, the overnight batsmen, fell early in the day but Kalaria drove Gujarat with a 130-run stand with Axar Patel, who made 80 himself.
Chintan Gaja (56) then added 116 with Kalaria for the eighth wicket to push Gujarat past 600.
Gaja and Kalaria then got one wicket each to leave Goa 46 for 2 at stumps, trailing Gujarat by 556 runs.
Saurashtra v Andhra: Saurashtra on top
Chirag Jani scored a century while Prerak Mankad made 80 as Saurashtra took control over Andhra in ongole.
Saurashtra began the day 226/6 and reached 419 when they were bowled out. Jani, overnight 53, made 126 off 297 balls while Mankad, overnight 0, contributed 80. The duo added 157 for the seventh wicket, setting the playtform for Saurashtra's 400+ score.
Captain Jaydev Unadkat, who already had 51 wickets in the tournament prior to the game, added two more to his tally as Andhra were reduced to 40 for 2 at stumps. They trail by 379 runs.
Bengal v Odisha: Fascinating day's play leaves game in balance
Bengal and Odisha threw punches at each other alternately in a fascinating day's play in Cuttack.
At stumps, Odisha were 151 for 4, trailing Bengal by 181 runs.
Bengal had begun the day 308 for 6 with two well set batsmen in Anustup Majumdar, who was on 136 and Shahbaz Ahmed (on 82), but Odisha triggered a lower order collapse. Bengal folded for 332, with the last four wickets falling for only 24 runs. Shahbaz didn't add to his tally while Majumdar made 157 before being the last man dismissed.
Basant Mohanty got four wickets while Suryakant Pradhan got three.
Shantanu Mishra (62) and Debasish Samantray (68) made half-centuries to give Odisha a good start in their reply but they lost wickets towards the end of the day's play to leave the game in a delicate position.
Jammu & Kashmir v Karnataka: Rain, wet outfield plays spoilsport
The entire day was abandoned without a ball being bowled as rain and wet outfield played spoilsport in Jammu. Karnataka remained 14 for 2. If the first innings is not completed, J&K will go through as they had more outright wins in the group stage.
Ranji Quarterfinals | Gujarat, Saurashtra on Top; Rain Plays Spoilsport in Jammu
