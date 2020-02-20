Ranji Quarterfinals | Parthiv Crosses 11000 Mark, Karnataka in Trouble Against J&K

Gujarat v Goa: Centurion Parthiv Patel crosses 11000 first-class runs, puts Gujarat in control
Parthiv Patel's unbeaten century put Gujarat in a position of control against Goa in Valsad.
At stumps, Gujarat were 330 for 4 with Parthiv unbeaten on 118 along with Chirag Gandhi (40).
Gujarat opted to bat first and got steady partnerships, with the openers putting on 64 before Priyank Panchal fell for 28. Opener Samit Gohel made 52 while No. 3 Bhargav Merai scored 84.
Merai and captain Parthiv added 139 for the third wicket, setting the base for Gujarat's solid performance. Gandhi and Parthiv then carried the good work till stumps.
In the process, Parthiv also went past 11000 first-class runs.
Bengal v Odisha: Majumdar, Shahbaz rescue Bengal from trouble
Anustup Majumdar (136*) and Shahbaz Ahmed (82*) helped Bengal recover from a dire situation of 46 for 5 to reach 308 for 6 at stumps in Cuttack.
Odisha opted to field first and made all the right moves, running through the top order. Pacers Basant Mohanty, Suryakant Pradhan and Kanwar Singh Chohan were all among the wickets as Bengal's batsmen struggled.
Bengal were 141 for 6 when Majumdar and Shahbaz joined. They then added 167 runs for the seventh wicket to put them in a good position.
Saurashtra v Andhra: Saurashtra reach 226 for 6
Half-centuries from Vishwaraj Jadeja (73), Sheldon Jackson (50) and Chirag Jani (53*) drove Saurashtra even as Andhra struck at regular intervals to keep them under check in Ongole.
Opting to bowl first, Andhra never got Saurashtra to get on top, striking every time a batsman got a start. Left-arm pacer Yarra Prithviraj got 3 wickets while KV Sasikanth got two.
Jackson and Jadeja had a 72-run stand for the fourth wicket which ensured Saurashtra didn't lose it completely. From 140 for 5, Jadeja added 82 for the sixth wicket with Jani to revive them again, before the former fell at the stroke of stumps.
Jammu & Kashmir v Karnataka: Only 6 overs possible, Karnataka 14 for 2
Rain and wet outfield kept players waiting for most parts, allowing only six overs of play. That was enough for J&K to make a statement, reducing Karnataka to 14 for 2.
R Samarth and Devdutt Padikkal fell to Aquib Nabi and Mujtaba Yousuf respectively, after Karnataka interestingly opted to bat first despite the moist conditions.
