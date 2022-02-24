Ranji Round Up: Twin Tons Put Punjab in Command; MP Pacer Takes Five

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Mandeep Singh remained unbeaten on a majestic 130, while wicketkeeper-batter Anmol Malhotra also slammed a century as Punjab recovered from a poor start to post 368 for 5 against Haryana on day one of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group F match here on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Punjab lost their opener Prabhsimran Singh for a golden duck, while skipper Abhishek Sharma (24) also failed to convert his start.

The 30-year-old Mandeep then took charge of the proceedings en route to his 14th first-class century.

The Punjab veteran shared two fifty-plus stands with Anmolpreet Singh and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (48) but wickets kept falling at the other end.

But No. 6 Malhotra (100 from 128 balls; 14×4, 2×6) gave Mandeep a fine support as the duo stitched together 163 runs to take them past the 300-run mark.

Malhotra got out in the final session after completing his century but Mandeep held firm.

Mandeep struck 13 fours and two sixes during his 222-ball stay.

Brief Scores:

At Palam A Ground: Himachal Pradesh 304 for 6 in 90 overs (Ankit Kalsi 114 batting, Raghav Dhawan 68, Akash Vasisht 43; Amit Ali 2/65) vs Tripura.

At Arun Jaitley Stadium: Punjab 368 for 5 in 88 overs (Mandeep Singh 130 batting, Anmol Malhotra 100, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 48; Ajit Chahal 2/55, Anshul Kamboj 2/83).

Yadav Claims Fifer for MP

Rajkot: Right-arm pacer Gaurav Yadav claimed a fifer as Madhya Pradesh bundled our minnows Meghalaya for a meagre 61 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Thursday. In reply, MP, who had defeated a strong Gujarat side in their lung opener, ended the day at 141 for 2, for a lead of 80 runs.

It was Yadav (5/11) who wreaked havoc with the ball, as no Meghalaya batter showed resistance. Only two of them reached double-digit figures.

Yadav’s sclaps included opener Wallam Kynshi (2), Chirag Khurana (0), skipper Punit Bisht (0), Larry Sangma (0) and Ravi Teja (8).

Meghalaya were reduced to 25 for 5 and they could never resurrect their innings from there as MP bowlers kept striking at regular intervals.

Brief Scores:

Meghalaya: 61 all out (W Nongkhlaw 19, Kishan Lyngdoh 11; Gaurav Yadav 5/11, Kumar Kartikeya 2/6) versus Madhya Pradesh 141 for 2 (Shubham Sharma 57 batting, Rameez Khan 38; Aryan Bora 1/21, Akash Choudhary 1/35). MP lead by 80 runs.

Gujarat: 334 for 6 (Het Patel 146 batting, Karan Patel 120; M Nidheesh 4/30, Eden Tom 1/51) versus Kerala.

