Ranji Semis: Shreyas Gopal Heroics Put Karnataka in Command

Gopal (61*) and Mithun (35*) combined to help Karnataka stretch their lead to 276, something that looked unlikely when they were 176-8.
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja had dismissed Krishnappa Gowtham off the first ball after tea and the end looked near for Karnataka in the second innings at that time.
Yet Gopal and Mithun were patient and will now look to help their side take the lead past 300 on the penultimate day.
Saurashtra, who started the day at 227/7 were bundled out for 236 and ended the first innings 39 runs in arrears. However, the bowlers did well early in the innings to keep Karnataka’s batsmen at bay in the second innings.
Skipper Jaydev Unadkat struck first to remove Ravikumar Samarth and thereafter they continued to strike at regular intervals.
Mayank Agarwal (46) was the only batsman in the top 5 who came close to scoring a half-century as Saurashtra’s bowlers ensured they never let up on the intensity. Both Manish Pandey (26) and Karun Nair (15) got starts but couldn’t convert them.
Unadkat was ably supported by Jadeja (3-77) and Prerak Mankad (2-27) yet Gopal and Mithun’s resistance ended any hopes they had of chasing down a low total in the second innings.
It didn’t help that as the day wore on and the ball got older and softer, Saurashtra decided to wait and watch instead of coming up with a plan to counter the batsmen.
How the bowlers fare with the new ball – which will be available after two overs on day four – will likely determine whether they will have to chase a score above or below 300 in the second innings.
Earlier, Saurashtra began the day with three wickets left but their innings came to a swift end when Mithun dismissed Jadeja and Unadkat in successive deliveries before Ronit More removed Aarpit Vasavada.
More was the pick of the bowlers for Karnataka, ending the innings with figures of 6-60.
Brief scores: Karnataka 275 & 237/8 (Shreyas Gopal 61*, Mayank Agarwal 46) lead Saurashtra 236 by 276 runs.
First Published: January 26, 2019, 6:05 PM IST