Ranji Semis: Umesh-Powered Vidarbha Steamroll Past Kerala

The fast bowler, since returning from Australia and joining Vidarbha in the quarterfinals, has taken 21 wickets in just two Ranji games, backing up his nine-wicket haul in the last eight stage against Team Uttarakhand with 12 wickets in the semis.
Umesh claimed 5/31 in the second essay to run through the Kerala line-up and bowled them out for just 91 in 24.5 overs and ended the lop-sided match in little over four sessions. Medium-pacer Yash Thakur backed up Umesh to claim 4/28 and set up their second successive innings win.
The defending champions started day two of their semifinal at 171/5 but were bundled out for 208 in 52.4 overs, giving them a lead of 102 runs. On the first day, Umesh had picked up 7/48 in the first innings to send Kerala packing for just 106.
Umesh remained unbeaten on 17 off 8 balls with the bat, swinging a couple of lusty sixes down the order. Kerala’s Sandeep Warrier scalped 5/57 for his 44th wicket of the season and the fourth five-wicket haul this year.
Facing a first-innings deficit of 102 runs, the home side immediately slid into more trouble. All-rounder Jalaj Saxena was promoted to open the batting but failed to handle Umesh’s express pace and walked back for just 7.
Umesh then added the wickets of Vishnu Vinod (15) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (1). Vidarbha medium-pacer also grabbed three wickets before lunch as Kerala collapsed from 59/1 to 66/7.
After lunch, Umesh didn’t take long to bag his fourth wicket of the second innings, clean bowling Basil Thampi as the hosts slumped to 73/8. He then returned for his fifth and final wicket of the innings, forcing an edge of M Nidheesh.
For the home side, Kerala, it was a tough examination in their first-ever Ranji Trophy semifinal as the defending champions had too much firepower. Only Arun Karthik managed to top-score while opening the batting in the second innings with a 33-ball 36.
Vidarbha now will be favourites to retain to their Ranji Trophy crown in the title clash that will get underway on February 3.
Brief Scores:
Kerala 106 (Vishnu Vinod 37, Umesh Yadav 7/48) & 91 (Arun Karthik 36, Umesh Yadav 5/31) lost to Vidharba 208 (Faiz Fazal 75, Sandeep Warrier 5/57) by an innings and 11 runs
First Published: January 25, 2019, 1:46 PM IST