Ranji Takeaways: Another Jaffer Record, Shami Bowls a Few More Than 15 Overs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 21, 2018, 7:02 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer. (PTI Image)

It was a day that belonged to batsmen at various venues in the third round of Ranji Trophy. While seasoned pros Wasim Jaffer, Yashpal Singh and Faiz Fazal added to their list of tons, youngsters T Ravi Teja, Saurabh Rawat and Vaibhav Bhatt notched their firsts. Here are the takeaways from day two:

The Wasim Jaffer run-machine continues

Former India opener Jaffer has broken yet another record in first-class cricket. In the third round match against Baroda, the 40-year-old brought up his 54th ton in the format, and in the process became the first player to amass 11,000 runs in the Ranji Trophy.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Vidarbha posted a huge total of 529/6d. Apart from Jaffer, skipper Faiz Fazal (151) and Akshay Wadkar (102) too slammed tons. At the end of day two, Baroda were trailing by 512 runs.

Shivam Dubey, the latest all-rounder in town

Dubey, a newbie in the domestic circuit, is fast making a name for himself as a reliable all-rounder for Mumbai. Karnataka were 264/4 at one stage, before Dubey delivered the goods with the ball. He claimed seven wickets for 53 runs, which helped Mumbai dismiss the opposition for 400.

This was his second fifer in his third match, to go with a ton and two fifties. Mumbai then came up with a fairly strong reply in the second innings and ended the day on 99/2. Opener Jay Bista scored only the second fifty of his career and is not out on 69.

BCCI to Shami: Bowl 15 overs per innings. What does Shami do?

Bowl 26! The India and Bengal pacer bowled 11 overs more than what the board advised, ending with 3 for 100 as Bengal bowled Kerala out for 291.

At the end of day two, Kerala are in a strong position to win the match, as Bengal still trail by 139 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Telukupalli Ravi Teja saves the day for Hyderabad

Opener Tanmay Agarwal (120) scored his seventh first class ton and provided a solid start to Hyderabad against Delhi. But courtesy some brilliant bowling by Kulwant Khejroliya (3/64) and Gaurav Kumar (3/50), Hyderabad were reduced to 265/7. Post that Ravi Teja (115) took the matters in his hands and slammed his maiden ton. He along with Chama Milind strung a partnership of 133 for the eighth wicket to take his team to 460. At the end of day two, Delhi trail by 439 runs.

Plate Group round up

Meghalaya moved a step closer to a win against Nagaland in Shillong. Riding on Raj Biswa’s 111 and Yogesh Nagar’s 166, Meghalaya posted 389 in the first innings. Then Gurinder Singh (4/37) and Lakhan Singh (3/23) played a big part in dismissing Nagaland for 106. Asked to follow on, Nagaland ended day two on 31/0, trailing by 252 runs.

In another match between Mizoram and Manipur, former Services player Yashpal Singh scored a crafty 156 for the latter. His innings was handy in giving Manipur 100-run lead. Finally their innings was wrapped up for 319, with Mizoram bowler Moia bagging three wickets.

Once again day two of Puducherry vs Bihar encounter washed out in Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Brief scores:

Elite Groups A and B

Karnataka 400 v Mumbai 99/2

Gujarat 324 v Saurashtra 221/3

Vidarbha 529/6 v Baroda 41/0

Hyderabad 460 v Delhi 21/0

Chhattisgarh 300 v Railways 132/4

Punjab 293 v Madhya Pradesh 184/2

Andhra 216 v Tamil Nadu 122/3

Bengal 147 & 5/1 v Kerala 291

Elite Group C

Tripura 124 v Jammu and Kashmir 342/6

Assam 121 & 24/1 v Odisha 240

Rajasthan 100 & 75/3 v Jharkhand 152

Haryana 276 v Goa 89/3

Services 260 v Uttar Pradesh 265/5

Plate Group

Meghalaya 389 v Nagaland 106 & 31/0

Mizoram 219 & 34/0 v Manipur 319

Uttarakhand 582/9 v Sikkim 49/3

Puducherry 0/0 v Bihar (washed out)
Faiz Fazalmohammed shamiranji trophyranji trophy 2018Ranji Trophy 2018-19wasim jafferYashpal Singh
First Published: November 21, 2018, 6:44 PM IST
