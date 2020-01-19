Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

AUS IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2020 3rd ODI, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 19 January, 2020

2ND INN

Australia

286/9 (50.0)

Australia
v/s
India
India*

61/0 (8.5)

India need 230 runs in 248 balls at 5.56 rpo
Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

209 (86.4)

South Africa trail by 258 runs, MIN. 31.4 Overs Left Today
Tea

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

108/1 (57.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

MIN. 33.0 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 7, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, 19 January, 2020

2ND INN

India Under-19

297/4 (50.0)

India Under-19
v/s
Sri Lanka Under-19
Sri Lanka Under-19*

36/1 (8.0)

Sri Lanka Under-19 need 262 runs in 252 balls at 6.23 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: AUS VS IND

live
AUS AUS
IND IND

Bengaluru

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

20 Jan, 202003:30 IST

Ranji Takeaways: Jaffer Scores Crucial Fifty, Pathania Bags Another Fifer

It wasn't the best of start for Vidarbha, against Delhi as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 179. But Jaffer, the veteran held the fort from one end and scored a gritty 83. India fast bowler Ishant Sharma returned with figures of 3/45 that dented Vidarbha top-order. In return, Delhi managed 41/4 with Aditya Thakare bagging all the wickets for his side.

Cricketnext Staff |January 19, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer Saves Day For Vidarbha

It wasn't the best of start for Vidarbha, against Delhi as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 179. But Jaffer, the veteran held the fort from one end and scored a gritty 83. India fast bowler Ishant Sharma returned with figures of 3/45 that dented Vidarbha top-order. In return, Delhi managed 41/4 with Aditya Thakare bagging all the wickets for his side.

Tripura All Out For 53

All is not well with Tripura this Ranji season. They have lost three games of five played, and looks like they are on course for another defeat. In the encounter against Chhattisgarh, they were bundled out for a paltry 53. The top score came from Rajat Dey (20). In reply, Chhattisgarh are 137/5 at the end of day one, and have a handy lead of 84 runs.

Diwesh Pathania Continues Good Show

Services bowler Pathania has been a revelation this season as he is on top of the wicket-takers list this season. In the match against Haryana, he bagged another fifer and reduced them to 176. But after the initial initiative, Services seem to be struggling at 63/6.

Tamil Nadu in Driver's Seat

Although it was just day one, Tamil Nadu still managed to get a lead of 160 against Railways. After Ashwin and M Siddharth got four wickets each, and helped dismiss the opposition for 76, their batsmen took over. Abhinav Mukund scored 100, while Dinesh Karthik is unbeaten on 57. With three more days to go, there can only be one possible winner in this match -- Tamil Nadu.

Brief Scores:

BEN 366/5 (90.0 Ovs) vs HYD

ASM 77/1 (29.0 Ovs) vs MAH 175

MNP 18/7 (15.0 Ovs) vs MGLY 235

BIH 115/2 (26.0 Ovs) vs NGL 166

SKM 107/4 (28.0 Ovs) vs MIZ 201

DEL 41/4 (12.0 Ovs) vs VID 179

GUJ 277/9 (87.0 Ovs) vs PUN

RAJ 173/4 (44.0 Ovs) vs KER 90

HP 314/5 (90.0 Ovs) vs BRD

SAUR 295/8 (86.0 Ovs) vs MP

UP 281/4 (86.0 Ovs) vs MUM

TN 236/4 (53.0 Ovs) vs RLYS 76

CG 137/5 (50.0 Ovs) vs TRI 53

UTK 213/6 (50.0 Ovs) vs JHKD

JK 38/3 (24.0 Ovs) vs ODSA 161

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
