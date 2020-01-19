Ranji Takeaways: Jaffer Scores Crucial Fifty, Pathania Bags Another Fifer
It wasn't the best of start for Vidarbha, against Delhi as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 179. But Jaffer, the veteran held the fort from one end and scored a gritty 83. India fast bowler Ishant Sharma returned with figures of 3/45 that dented Vidarbha top-order. In return, Delhi managed 41/4 with Aditya Thakare bagging all the wickets for his side.
