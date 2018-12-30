Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ranji Takeaways: Jaffer Torments Mumbai, Kaul Picks up Six

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 30, 2018, 5:54 PM IST
There was plenty of action on the first day of the eighth round of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 as Wasim Jaffer continued to score big for Vidarbha as he notched 56th career ton, Krunal Pandya rescued Baroda with maiden century, while Punjab bundled out Kerala cheaply.

Here are the takeaways from day one:

Mumbai boy punishes Mumbai

Well, he isn't exactly a boy anymore. Wasim Jaffer has played almost all his life for Mumbai, so it would have been an awkward moment for him to turn up against his home city for the very first time. That awkwardness didn't stop him from toying around with the bowling like never before.

Jaffer smashed 178 off 196 balls, hitting 22 fours and two sixes. It was his 56th first-class century, and also his quickest (coming off 85 balls). None of his previous tons had taken fewer than a 100 balls. Jaffer's assault meant the defending champions Vidarbha ended on 389 for 4 after 90 overs at stumps. Safe to say Mumbai fans would have had mixed emotions after the day.

How did Karnataka's latest captain go?

Vinay Kumar made way for Manish Pandey as captain of the side ahead of the game, ending a successful era as leader. Karnataka had a good day with the bat under the new captain, ending on 273 for 4 against Chhattisgarh. Pandey had a modest outing though, scoring 40 off 61 balls while Dega Nischal and KV Siddharth scored tons.

A 20-wicket day in Lahli

A total of 253 runs and 20 wickets from 85.2 overs. That summarises the day's play between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Lahli. UP opted to field and bowled out the hosts for 110, with left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar picking up seven wickets. This, despite opener Himanshu Rana scoring a 50!

UP didn't do much better, as they were bundled out for just 133 in 37.2 overs. Five batsmen in the top seven scored double-digits but none kicked on as medium pacer Ajit Chahal bagged five wickets. Haryana then ended the manic day on 10 for no loss.

Kerala bundled out for 121

Kerala are second in Group B but were bowled out for a small total by Punjab, thanks to Siddhart Kaul's six-wicket haul. Punjab opted to bowl and took only 37 overs to dismiss Kerala, for whom Vishnu Vinod top-scored with 35. Basil Thampi then had Shubman Gill and Anmolpreet Singh quickly but Punjab ended the day on 135 for 2, well in control of the game.

Krunal Pandya scores ton

Krunal Pandya walked in with Baroda at 36 for 3 against Railways, and smashed 160 off 219 balls to rescue them. He added 171 for the fifth wicket with Mitesh Patel(55*), and fell with less than four overs left in the day's play. Thanks to his effort, Baroda ended the day on 289 for 6.

Brief scores

Nagaland 152/0 v Arunachal Pradesh 135

Delhi 240 v Bengal

Assam 128 & 6/0 v Jammu and Kashmir 144

Bihar 389/7 v Mizoram

Hyderabad 226/7 v Andhra

Tripura 247/8 v Jharkhand

Sikkim 219 v Meghalaya 101/2

Karnataka 273/4 v Chhattisgarh

Maharashtra 230 v Gujarat 41/0

Baroda 289/6 v Railways

Vidarbha 389/4 v Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh 235/5 v Himachal Pradesh

Punjab 135/2 v Kerala 121

Goa 244 v Rajasthan 20/0

Haryana 110 & 10/0 v Uttar Pradesh 133

Services 2/0 v Odisha 177

Pondicherry 150/2 v Manipur 132
Manish Pandey ranji takeaways ranji trophy siddarth kaul wasim jaffer
First Published: December 30, 2018, 5:54 PM IST

