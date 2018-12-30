Ranji Takeaways: Jaffer Torments Mumbai, Kaul Picks up Six

Here are the takeaways from day one:
Mumbai boy punishes Mumbai
Well, he isn't exactly a boy anymore. Wasim Jaffer has played almost all his life for Mumbai, so it would have been an awkward moment for him to turn up against his home city for the very first time. That awkwardness didn't stop him from toying around with the bowling like never before.
Jaffer smashed 178 off 196 balls, hitting 22 fours and two sixes. It was his 56th first-class century, and also his quickest (coming off 85 balls). None of his previous tons had taken fewer than a 100 balls. Jaffer's assault meant the defending champions Vidarbha ended on 389 for 4 after 90 overs at stumps. Safe to say Mumbai fans would have had mixed emotions after the day.
How did Karnataka's latest captain go?
Vinay Kumar made way for Manish Pandey as captain of the side ahead of the game, ending a successful era as leader. Karnataka had a good day with the bat under the new captain, ending on 273 for 4 against Chhattisgarh. Pandey had a modest outing though, scoring 40 off 61 balls while Dega Nischal and KV Siddharth scored tons.
A 20-wicket day in Lahli
A total of 253 runs and 20 wickets from 85.2 overs. That summarises the day's play between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Lahli. UP opted to field and bowled out the hosts for 110, with left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar picking up seven wickets. This, despite opener Himanshu Rana scoring a 50!
UP didn't do much better, as they were bundled out for just 133 in 37.2 overs. Five batsmen in the top seven scored double-digits but none kicked on as medium pacer Ajit Chahal bagged five wickets. Haryana then ended the manic day on 10 for no loss.
Kerala bundled out for 121
Kerala are second in Group B but were bowled out for a small total by Punjab, thanks to Siddhart Kaul's six-wicket haul. Punjab opted to bowl and took only 37 overs to dismiss Kerala, for whom Vishnu Vinod top-scored with 35. Basil Thampi then had Shubman Gill and Anmolpreet Singh quickly but Punjab ended the day on 135 for 2, well in control of the game.
Krunal Pandya scores ton
Krunal Pandya walked in with Baroda at 36 for 3 against Railways, and smashed 160 off 219 balls to rescue them. He added 171 for the fifth wicket with Mitesh Patel(55*), and fell with less than four overs left in the day's play. Thanks to his effort, Baroda ended the day on 289 for 6.
Brief scores
Nagaland 152/0 v Arunachal Pradesh 135
Delhi 240 v Bengal
Assam 128 & 6/0 v Jammu and Kashmir 144
Bihar 389/7 v Mizoram
Hyderabad 226/7 v Andhra
Tripura 247/8 v Jharkhand
Sikkim 219 v Meghalaya 101/2
Karnataka 273/4 v Chhattisgarh
Maharashtra 230 v Gujarat 41/0
Baroda 289/6 v Railways
Vidarbha 389/4 v Mumbai
Madhya Pradesh 235/5 v Himachal Pradesh
Punjab 135/2 v Kerala 121
Goa 244 v Rajasthan 20/0
Haryana 110 & 10/0 v Uttar Pradesh 133
Services 2/0 v Odisha 177
Pondicherry 150/2 v Manipur 132
First Published: December 30, 2018, 5:54 PM IST