Ranji Takeaways: Krunal Stars for Baroda, Mumbai in Trouble Against Vidarbha

Uttar Pradesh beat Haryana in five sessions
Haryana 110.
UP 133.
Haryana 129.
UP 110/4.
That's the summary of the match in Lahli. Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar picked 7 for 32 in the second innings to go with his 7 for 33 in the first. The target of 107 was still a tricky one on the wicket but opener Samarth Singh scored 53* to guide UP home. UP are on top of Elite Group C with 38 points from eight matches.
Krunal Pandya excels with bat and ball
On Day 1, Krunal rescued Baroda from a tough situation scoring 160, helping them post 313 against Railways. On the second day, he starred with the ball, picking up four wickets to shoot our Railways for 200. Three of his four wickets were the opposition's top four batsmen, including their openers. Krunal ended with 4 for 40, and might be needed to do the job with the bat again as Baroda ended Day 2 on 14 for 2.
Vinay Kumar shines...with the bat
He's no longer Karnataka captain, but that doesn't stop Vinay Kumar from contributing in every way possible. He scored an unbeaten 90 off 142 balls from No. 9 to help Karnataka stretch their score to 418 against Chhattisgarh. Vinay walked in at 294 for 7, saw the score slip to 297 for 8, and then added crucial stands with the last two wickets to take Karnataka past 400. Vinay was wicketless at stumps from his eight overs, but Abhimanyu Mithun picked up three wickets to reduce Chhatisgarh to 121 for 3.
Mumbai in trouble against Vidarbha
Looks like Mumbai have not yet recovered from the ex-Mumbai batsman Wasim Jaffer's assault. Riding on Jaffer's 178 on the first day, Vidarbha posted 511, before their bowlers took over. Mumbai lost six wickets in 50 overs with 169 on board, and are in deep trouble. Akshay Wakhare picked up four wickets for Vidarbha, while Shivam Dube remains unbeaten on 21 at stumps.
Yuvraj fails again, Mohammed Azharuddeen shines
Punjab bowled Kerala out for just 121 on the first day but didn't do a whole lot better themselves with the bat, folding for 217. Mandeep Singh, the captain, waged a lone battle with 89 while Yuvraj managed just eight off 19 balls. Sandeep Warrier, the Kerala pacer, picked up five wickets.
In reply, Kerala did better in their second innings and ended the day on 127 for 3, with Azharuddeen unbeaten on 76.
Brief scores
UP beat Haryana by six wickets
Nagaland 377/9 decl v Arunachal Pradesh 135 & 98/7
Bengal 220 v Delhi 240 & 41/2
Assam 128 & 245 v J & K 144 & 19/1
Mizoram 77 & 81/5 v Bihar 440/9 decl
Andhra 207/3 vs Hyderabad 271
Jharkhand 307/4 vs Tripura 253/9
Sikkim 219 vs Meghalaya 555/3
Karnataka 418 vs Chhattisgarh 121/3
Maharashtra 230 vs Gujarat 414/3
Railways 200 vs Baroda 313 & 14/2
Vidarbha 511 vs Mumbai 169/6
Madhya Pradesh 265 & 47/2 vs Himachal Pradesh 127
Punjab 217 vs Kerala 121 & 127/3
Goa 244 vs Rajasthan 343/3
Services 183/4 vs Odisha 177
2018/19 Ranji TrophyAkshay WakhareKrunal PandyaMohammed AzharuddeenSandeep WarrierSaurabh KumarVinay Kumaryuvraj singh
First Published: December 31, 2018, 6:02 PM IST