Ranji Takeaways: Paddikal Continues Fine Form, Mohanty Takes Six for Orissa

The 2019-20 edition of the Ranji Trophy finally got underway on Monday (December 9), with 36 teams competing across the country in India’s premier first-class tournament.
The action flowed thick and fast, with some teams posting commanding totals while others were bowled out before stumps on the first day itself.
Here’s a look at the major takeaways from the first day of Ranji Trophy action this season.
Karnataka’s Devdutt Padikkal Shines Again
The 19-year old Padikkal shone with the bat during both the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, finishing as the highest scorer in both the List A and T20 tournaments.
He has now carried over his rich vein of form into List A cricket as well, top-scoring with 78 on the first day of the match against southern rivals Tamil Nadu as Karnataka finished the day on 259-6.
The number of wickets lost on the first day will be a concerning sight for Karnataka but Paddikal’s continued fine form provides some form of solace.
Rajesh Mohanty Takes Six as Odisha Run Through Chhattisgarh
Put in to bat first after Odisha won the toss, Chhattisgarh could only manage 134 before their innings came to a close.
Odisha were inspired by 19-year old Rajesh Mohanty, who ended the match with figures of 6-47 in his 18 overs having caused damage across the batting line-up.
Odisha ended the day on 48-3, suggesting that there is assistance on offer to the bowlers and it will be interesting to see if anyone can outdo Mohanty’s heroics in the first innings.
Vidarbha Make Confident Start in Bid for Third Straight Title
Vidarbha, who are two-time champions and will be looking to make it three titles on the trot this year, make a good start to their campaign against Andhra.
Electing to field first, Vidarbha dismissed the opposition for just 211 with Aditya Sarwate (4-50) and Rajneesh Gurbani (3-72) doing the majority of the damage.
Only Hanuma Vihari (83) showed any major resistance to the defending champions as they ended the day at 26-0.
Uthappa Ton Puts Kerala in Command
Kerala ended the first day of their match against Delhi in a strong position thanks to a century from Robin Uthappa.
Uthappa’s efforts (102) were complimented by opener P Rahul, who missed out on a century by three runs as Kerala ended the day on 276-3.
With skipper Sachin Baby still at the crease and with more batting yet to come, they will hope to inflict more damage on Day 2.
Twin Tons Put Haryana on Top vs. Maharashtra
Electing to bat first, Haryana ended the day on 279-3 thanks in no small part to tons from opener Shubham Rohilla and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan.
Chauhan was dismissed for 117 whereas Rohilla was unbeaten on the same score. Despite Haryana getting two early wickets, the day turned into a forgettable one.
Haryana will be confident of scoring plenty more on Day 2 given they have both Rohilla and Himanshu Rana at the crease as well as batting still to come.
Brief Scores:
Jammu & Kashmir 182 vs Uttarakhand 64/7
Railways 244/8 vs Uttar Pradesh
Tripura 263/8 vs Jharkhand
Rajasthan 256/9 vs Punjab
Meghalaya 268/9 vs Nagaland
Mizoram 65 vs Manipur 255/7
Hyderabad 233 vs Gujarat
Himachal Pradesh 120 vs Saurashtra 93/7
Sikkim 136 vs Goa 124/3
Bihar 173 vs Puducherry 62/0
Mumbai 362/8 vs Baroda
Arunachal Pradesh 147 vs Chandigarh 236/1
Services 124 vs Assam 81/3
