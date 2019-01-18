Ranji Takeaways: Pandey, Nair Lift Karnataka Into Semis; Saurashtra Chase Unlikely Win

Loading...
Karnataka bank on experienced hands
(Brief scores: Team Rajasthan 224 & 222 lost to Karnataka 263 & 185/4 by six wickets)
Captain Pandey came in to bat with Karnataka in trouble at 56 for 4 chasing 184 to win but blazed a 75-ball 87 with 14 fours and two sixes to guide his side home without any jitters in Bengaluru. He had Nair for company as the No. 4 batsman remained unbeaten on 61 off 129 balls.
Karnataka now await the winners of Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh for their last four fixture.
Rajasthan had scored 224 in their first innings while Karnataka replied with 263 thanks to an unbeaten 83-run knock by former skipper R Vinay Kumar. The Karnataka paceman also bagged two wickets in Rajasthan’s first innings to bag the Man-of-the-Match award.
Karnataka were 45 for 3 in 18 overs at stumps overnight and lost nightwatchman Ronit More early in the morning which brought Pandey to the middle.
Pujara holds key for Saurashtra
(Brief scores: Uttar Pradesh 385 & 194 vs Saurashtra 208 & 195/2)
Not many would have given Saurashtra a chance to reach the semis after conceding a 177-run lead in the first innings against Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow. The visitors have fought their way back into the match after bundling out UP for 194 in the second innings to give themselves 372 to win in the fourth innings to post an outright win in their quarterfinal.
Chasing the imposing target, Saurashtra openers Harvik Desai and Snell Patel put on 132 runs to raise hopes of an unlikely win. Patel was the first one to depart for 72, caught behind off young paceman Shivam Mavi.
Desai, who scored 84 in the first innings, was still unbeaten at 83 off 208 balls at stumps with nightwatchman Kamlesh Makwana. The visitors still need 177 runs to win with eight wickets in hand on the final day but what would give them hope is that Pujara is yet to come out to bat.
India Test No. 3 batsman was dismissed for 11 in the first innings and will be keen to make up for the cheap dismissal by guiding his side into the semifinals on the final day.
Vidarbha bat Uttarakhand out of quarters
(Brief scores: Team Uttarakhand 355 & 152/5 vs Vidarbha 629)
Vidarbha, resuming on overnight 559/6 in reply to Team Uttarakhand’s first-innings 355, finished their innings with a lead of 274 runs. Overnight batsman Aditya Sarwate completed his century before being dismissed for 102 and added to Wasim Jaffer’s 206, Sanjay Ramaswamy’s 146 and Akshay Wadkar’s 98 to help the hosts pile on 629 in Nagpur.
Facing a daunting lead, Uttarakhand remained stoic in their defence in the second essay before three late wickets by India paceman Umesh Yadav in the final session. Yadav has picked up 3/22 in the 11 overs as Uttarakhand ended the fourth day on 152/5, still trailing by 122 runs.
Vidarbha will look to wrap up an innings win on the final day and march into a semifinal clash against Kerala.
First Published: January 18, 2019, 5:33 PM IST