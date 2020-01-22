Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ranji Takeaways | Rana's Ton Takes Delhi to Win, Sarfaraz Scores Maiden Triple Hundred

Chasing down over 300 runs in the fourth innings is always a tough ask, but Delhi did that in style. With 347 to score in the last innings of the match against two-time winners Vidarbha, Delhi did not put a foot wrong and chased down the target in 73 overs, with six wickets to spare. The star of the win was left-hand batsman Nitish Rana, who scored an unbeaten 105 from 68 deliveries. Openers Hiten Dalal (82) and Kunal Chandela (75) set the tempo and added 163 runs together. Thereafter, it was Rana show that followed. He slammed seven sixes and eight fours in his innings.

Cricketnext Staff |January 22, 2020, 8:20 PM IST
Ranji Takeaways | Rana's Ton Takes Delhi to Win, Sarfaraz Scores Maiden Triple Hundred

Nitish Rana's Blitzkrieg Takes Delhi to Big Win

Chasing down over 300 runs in the fourth innings is always a tough ask, but Delhi did that in style. With 347 to score in the last innings of the match against two-time winners Vidarbha, Delhi did not put a foot wrong and chased down the target in 73 overs, with six wickets to spare. The star of the win was left-hand batsman Nitish Rana, who scored an unbeaten 105 from 68 deliveries. Openers Hiten Dalal (82) and Kunal Chandela (75) set the tempo and added 163 runs together. Thereafter, it was Rana show that followed. He slammed seven sixes and eight fours in his innings.

Sarfaraz Triple Ton Gives Mumbai First Innings Lead

Maiden triple hundred by the young Sarfaraz Khan helped Mumbai take crucial three points against Uttar Pradesh. A high-scoring encounter, after batting first Up scored a massive 625/8. In reply, Mumbai managed to take the first innings lead, largely due to the efforts of Khan, who helped them draw the match. Skipper Aditya Tare too scored a brilliant 97 that helped Mumbai reach 688/7. There was no help for the bowlers across both teams as just 15 wickets fell, while over 1200 runs were scored in four days.

Goa Resistance Denies Chandigarh Six Points

Goa were at their defiant best with dogged half-centuries from opener Sumiran Amonkar and Amulya Pandrekar as their Ranji Trophy Plate group clash against Chandigarh ended in a draw. Trailing by 242 runs with eight wickets in hand, the overnight duo of Amonkar and Pandrekar showed fine resistance in a 113-run partnership. Amonkar made a 290-ball 64, while Pandrekar got out just before tea with a 183-ball 60 as the duo virtually saw through the first two sessions to thwart Chandigarh's bid for six points. With one-point from the match, Goa slipped to second place, three points behind Puducherry. Chandigarh remained in third place with 26 points from six matches.

Arzan Nagwaswalla's 10 Wickets Take Gujarat Home

Left-arm fast bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla bagged five wickets in both the innings to hand Punjab a 110-run defeat. Chasing 219 in the last innings, Punjab were bundled out for a paltry 109, with Nagwaswalla being the wrecker-in-chief. Apart from that Chintan Gaja too chipped in with four wickets that set the win up for Gujarat. Gurkeerat Singh Mann was the top-scorer with 34, as other batsmen failed to show any resistance.

Nitish Ranaranji trophysarfaraz khan

