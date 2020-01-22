Ranji Takeaways | Rana's Ton Takes Delhi to Win, Sarfaraz Scores Maiden Triple Hundred
Chasing down over 300 runs in the fourth innings is always a tough ask, but Delhi did that in style. With 347 to score in the last innings of the match against two-time winners Vidarbha, Delhi did not put a foot wrong and chased down the target in 73 overs, with six wickets to spare. The star of the win was left-hand batsman Nitish Rana, who scored an unbeaten 105 from 68 deliveries. Openers Hiten Dalal (82) and Kunal Chandela (75) set the tempo and added 163 runs together. Thereafter, it was Rana show that followed. He slammed seven sixes and eight fours in his innings.
