Ranji Takeaways | Saurashtra on Verge of Win & Kerala Take Control Over Delhi

The second day of the first round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 matches continued on Tuesday (December 10) with plenty of intriguing action taking place across the country.
Here’s a look at the major takeaways from the second day of Ranji Trophy action this season.
Unadkat Six-for Puts Saurashtra on Course to Victory
Saurashtra sensed blood in the water when they dismissed Himachal Pradesh for just 120 in the first innings yet they couldn’t take a commanding lead, being bundled out for just 141 in reply.
However, skipper Jaydev Unadkat came to the party in the second innings, taking 6-51 as HP managed only 182 in their second innings.
Chasing 162 to win, Saurashtra ended the day on 96-3 and will back themselves to get the remaining runs on Day 3 of the match.
Kerala Pile More Misery on Delhi
Kerala ended the first innings of their match against Delhi on 525-9 declared, which is quite the total no matter the circumstances.
Resuming the day on 276-3 thanks to a ton from Robin Uthappa, Kerala surpassed the 500-run mark thanks to another century – this time from skipper Sachin Baby.
Delhi ended the day on 23-2 but have skipper Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana at the crease. Nevertheless, it remains an uphill task for them to save this match.
Karnataka Tighten Screws on Tamil Nadu
Karnataka, who started the day at 259-6, managed to get to 336 all out thanks to a useful half-century from Krishnappa Gowtham.
In reply, experienced campaigners Abhinav Mukund (47) and Murali Vijay (32) both made starts but couldn’t get big scores. Baba Aparajith (37) and skipper Vijay Shankar (12) also fell cheaply.
A lot will depend on Dinesh Karthik now but as things stand, Karnataka are in a strong position going into the penultimate day of the match.
Mumbai on Verge of Taking Big First Innings Lead
Mumbai are on the cusp of getting a first-innings lead after reducing Baroda to 301/9 despite opener Kedar Devdhar scoring a valiant unbeaten 100.
Devdhar (154*) staged a lone battle as Shams Mulani (5-99) ran through their batting line up. Mumbai, resuming on their overnight score of 362/8, added 69 runs to their tally before being dismissed for 431.
Baroda face a tough test if they want to go past Mumbai's first innings total, with poor showings from the rest of their batsmen caught up with them in the end.
Haryana in Control Against Maharashtra
Haryana ended the second day of their match against Maharashtra in a dominant position as after having scored 401 in their first innings, they had Maharashtra on the back-foot at 88-4.
Resuming the day on 279-3, Haryana lost centurion Shubham Rohilla for 142 and the rest of the batting order folded shortly thereafter.
However, Haryana took wickets at regular intervals thereafter and will fancy their chances of getting a result on the third day.
Brief scores:
Services 124 & 130/4* (45 ov) vs. Assam 162
Mizoram 65 & 290* (75.1 ov) vs Manipur 289
Meghalaya 285 & 89/9* (33 ov) vs.Nagaland 136
Tripura 289 vs. Jharkhand 136 & 91/2* (20 ov) (f/o)
Bihar 173 & 61/4* (27 ov) vs. Puducherry 300
Chhattisgarh 134 & 45/1* (17 ov) vs. Odisha 215
Andhra 211 vs.Vidarbha 268/4* (97 ov)
Hyderabad 233 vs. Gujarat 295/9* (83.2 ov)
Rajasthan 257 vs. Punjab 290/6* (84 ov)
Railways 253 & 58/5* (18 ov) vs. Uttar Pradesh 175
Jammu & Kashmir 182 & 304 vs. Uttarakhand 84 & 18/3* (9 ov, target 403)
Arunachal Pradesh 147 & 164/6* (45 ov) vs. Chandigarh 503/2d
Sikkim 136 & 22/2* (8 ov) vs. Goa 436/6d
