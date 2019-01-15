Ranji Takeaways: UP's Rinku Singh Lights Up Day 1 of Quarter-finals

Loading...
Here's how Day 1 of the knockout stage turned out:
Rinku Singh Comes to UP's Rescue
Rinku's fifth first-class century, backed by some handy contributions from other batsmen propelled UP to 340 for 7 against Saurashtra in Lucknow.
Jaydev Unadkat (2 for 65) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (3 for 111) reduced UP to 54 for 4 before Rinku came to the rescue. The 21-year-old smashed 19 fours in his knock before falling to Kamlesh Makvana. The likes of Priyam Garg (49), Upendra Yadav (26), Saurabh Kumar (26*) and Shivam Mavi (28*) ensured that they kept Saurashtra at bay.
Saurashtra, however, will be confident of chasing down any score considering they have been boosted by the return of Cheteshwar Pujara.
Bowlers Have Their Say in Kerala-Gujarat Encounter
Bowlers dominated the proceedings on the opening day of the encounter between Kerala and Gujarat at the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad.
After dismissing Kerala for 185 in their first innings, Gujarat slumped to 97 for 4 in 34 overs and were still trailing by 88 runs at the end of Day 1.
Most of the Kerala batsmen got starts but not one could manage to convert it into a big score. Basil Thampi, who came in to bat at No. 9, managed 37 and was Kerala's top scorer. What didn't help their cause was that Sanju Samson had to retire hurt after reportedly fracturing his finger.
For Gujarat, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla and Roosh Kalaria picked up four, three and two wickets respectively.
Sandeep Warrier (2 for 21) and Thampi (2 for 36) did all the damage. Playing only his second Ranji match of this season, Parthiv Patel crafted a breezy 36-ball 43, decorated with five fours and two sixes, before getting knocked over by Thampi.
Karnataka Dominate Rajasthan
Karnataka bowlers hunted as a pack as they bundled out in-form Rajasthan for 224 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. In reply, the hosts were 12 without loss when the stumps were drawn.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Chetan Bist (39) and skipper Mahipal Lomror (50) looked in solid touch after Karnataka asked Rajasthan to bat first. The two, however, fell to spinners and that's when the home team took full control of the match.
Coming in at No. 7, Rajesh Bishnoi scored a crucial 119-ball 79 and took his team to a total of 224. Krishnappa Gowtham and Abhimanyu Mithun scalped three wickets each, while Vinay Kumar and Shreyas Gopal too chipped in with two wickets each.
Uttarakhand Are no Walk in the Park
Uttarakhand, who were the only team to qualify from the Plate Group, made everyone known that they are not going to be bulldozered easily as their batting group clicked as a unit to end Day 1 with 293 for 6 on the board against Vidarbha.
Umesh Yadav picked up two early wickets before Avneesh Sudha (91) and Vaibhav Singh (67) added 140 runs for the fourth wicket to bring Uttarakhand back on track. Once they perished, Saurabh Rawat took over and was unbeaten on 68 when the curtains were drawn.
Brief Scores
Uttar Pradesh 340/7 vs Saurashtra
Kerala 185/9 vs Gujarat 97/4
Rajasthan 224 vs Karnataka 12/0
Uttarakhand 293 for 6 vs Vidarbha
Avneesh SudhaBasil ThampiChetan BistgujaratKamlesh MakvanakeralaMahipal LomrorPriyam GargRanji Trophy TakeawaysRinku SinghSaurabh KumarShivam MaviUttar pradesh vs Saurashtra
First Published: January 15, 2019, 6:09 PM IST