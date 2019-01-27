Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Live Cricket Score, Semi-Finals Day 4: Pujara Reaches 50, Saurashtra Cross 100

12:05(IST)

LUNCH! Excellent session of cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Vinay Kumar got the ball rolling with an explosive first spell, picking up two early wickets. Mithun also added one to his tally but since then, Cheteshwar Pujara(34*) and Sheldon Jackson (17*) have held the Saurashtra innings together and helped their side revive from the early blows. A lot of work still remaining though for the visitors.

Saurashtra 68/3, still need 211 runs to win.