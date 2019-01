16:26(IST)

100 for Pujara! He's in the form of his life. What a knock this has been - fourth innings on a tough pitch, against a quality attack chasing a big target. Yes, he did receive plenty of luck when he survived a caught-behind decision, but it still takes effort to make use of reprieves. He gets there slapping More to the deep cover fence, removes his helmet and celebrates. Job not done yet, though. He'll be back focusing on the next ball.