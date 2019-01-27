Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Live Cricket Score, Semi-Finals Day 4: Saurashtra Three Down Chasing 279

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 27, 2019, 10:43 AM IST

11:55(IST)

CLOSE! Massive roar from the Karnataka players and the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pujara tries to flick the ball down the leg side but it is caught by the keeper. Umpire says it is off the pad, and replays suggest the same. Good call from the umpire there.

11:45(IST)

Not good signs if you're a Karnataka fan, Cheteshwar Pujara is looking good. He drives Ronit More down the ground for a beautiful boundary. Both Sheldon Jackson and he are looking good. And seeing that, Manish Pandey has brought in Vinay Kumar. 

Saurashtra 63/3 after 20 overs, need 216 runs to win.

11:28(IST)

17 overs are done in Saurashtra's innings. After the early blows, led by Vinay Kumar's fiery spell in the first hour, Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson have weathered the storm and are now playing their shots.

Saurashtra 53/3, need 226 runs to win.

11:14(IST)

CLOSE! Ronit More looks distraught. The ball stayed a little low and struck Jackson’s back leg. Massive appeal from all the close-in fielders but the umpire does not approve. However, replays showed that Jackson is a lucky man.

Saurashtra 40/3, still need 239 runs to win.

10:53(IST)

Sheldon Jackson and Cheteshwar Pujara have steadied the Saurashtra innings and a turbulent start to their run-chase. Pujara has looked solid, while Jackson did have a stroke of luck with an inside edge not going on to hit the stumps. The duo had an unbeaten 136-run stand to take their side to victory in the quarter-finals. They might need to do a bit more than that if they have to overcome the home side today.

Saurashtra 35/3, still need 244 runs to win.

10:35(IST)
10:26(IST)

WICKET! Just as we say that he was looking good, Harvik Desai tried to punch at a wide delivery from Mithun, and KV Siddharth takes a sensational catch diving to his right at gully. The umpires go up to check the catch but their is no doubt he has pouched the ball cleanly.

Saurashtra 23/2, still need 256 runs to win.

10:22(IST)

FOUR! Harvik Desai is looking good again for Saurashtra. He smacks a boundary towards point off Abhimanyu Mithun. Remember, he led his side with a century to a fabulous victory in the quarter-final, chasing down a mammoth 350-plus score.

10:03(IST)

WICKET! Cometh the hour, Cometh the Champion! Vinay Kumar has given Karnataka another breakthrough. Vishwaraj Jadeja has been by the sharpness of the veteran pacer's delivery. He is struck on the pads and the ball would have hit the top of middle and leg stump. Kumar is pumped!

Saurashtra 3/2, still need 276 runs to win.

09:53(IST)

WICKET! It is him, it's the veteran, it is Vinay Kumar! He strikes in the very first over. Good length, just outside the off stump and Snell Patel only manages to get the ball and the wicketkeeper does the rest. Kumar has given him a roaring send-off as well! Early momentum with Karnataka. Saurashtra 0/1, need 279 runs to win.

09:46(IST)

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has done the trick for Saurashtra here, he removes Shreyas Gopal and Ronit More in the same over. Karnataka are dismissed for 239, adding just 3 runs to their overnight total. Saurashtra will need 239 runs to win

09:10(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our Ranji Trophy blog for Day 4 of the semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra. Karnataka already have a solid lead but with Saurashtra chasing a record score in their previous match, the hosts will be looking to extend that and ensure they have some more runs to play with!

Catch all the live scores and live updates from the Ranji Trophy Semis between Karnataka and Saurashtra through our live blog.

DAY 3 REVIEW: A 61-run run partnership between Shreyas Gopal and Abhimanyu Mithun for the ninth wicket helped Karnataka end day three of the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Saurashtra on 237/8 on Saturday (January 26). Gopal (61*) and Mithun (35*) combined to help Karnataka stretch their lead to 276, something that looked unlikely when they were 176-8. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja had dismissed Krishnappa Gowtham off the first ball after tea and the end looked near for Karnataka in the second innings at that time. Yet Gopal and Mithun were patient and will now look to help their side take the lead past 300 on the penultimate day. Saurashtra, who started the day at 227/7 were bundled out for 236 and ended the first innings 39 runs in arrears. However, the bowlers did well early in the innings to keep Karnataka’s batsmen at bay in the second innings.

Skipper Jaydev Unadkat struck first to remove Ravikumar Samarth and thereafter they continued to strike at regular intervals. Mayank Agarwal (46) was the only batsman in the top 5 who came close to scoring a half-century as Saurashtra’s bowlers ensured they never let up on the intensity. Both Manish Pandey (26) and Karun Nair (15) got starts but couldn’t convert them. Unadkat was ably supported by Jadeja (3-77) and Prerak Mankad (2-27) yet Gopal and Mithun’s resistance ended any hopes they had of chasing down a low total in the second innings.

It didn’t help that as the day wore on and the ball got older and softer, Saurashtra decided to wait and watch instead of coming up with a plan to counter the batsmen. How the bowlers fare with the new ball – which will be available after two overs on day four – will likely determine whether they will have to chase a score above or below 300 in the second innings. Earlier, Saurashtra began the day with three wickets left but their innings came to a swift end when Mithun dismissed Jadeja and Unadkat in successive deliveries before Ronit More removed Aarpit Vasavada. More was the pick of the bowlers for Karnataka, ending the innings with figures of 6-60.
