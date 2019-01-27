Ranji Trophy 2018-19, Live Cricket Score, Semi-Finals Day 4: Saurashtra Three Down Chasing 279

Not good signs if you're a Karnataka fan, Cheteshwar Pujara is looking good. He drives Ronit More down the ground for a beautiful boundary. Both Sheldon Jackson and he are looking good. And seeing that, Manish Pandey has brought in Vinay Kumar.
Saurashtra 63/3 after 20 overs, need 216 runs to win.
Sheldon Jackson and Cheteshwar Pujara have steadied the Saurashtra innings and a turbulent start to their run-chase. Pujara has looked solid, while Jackson did have a stroke of luck with an inside edge not going on to hit the stumps. The duo had an unbeaten 136-run stand to take their side to victory in the quarter-finals. They might need to do a bit more than that if they have to overcome the home side today.
Saurashtra 35/3, still need 244 runs to win.
Saurashtra's chase in 2008 (above) was also against Karnataka— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 27, 2019
WICKET! Just as we say that he was looking good, Harvik Desai tried to punch at a wide delivery from Mithun, and KV Siddharth takes a sensational catch diving to his right at gully. The umpires go up to check the catch but their is no doubt he has pouched the ball cleanly.
Saurashtra 23/2, still need 256 runs to win.
WICKET! Cometh the hour, Cometh the Champion! Vinay Kumar has given Karnataka another breakthrough. Vishwaraj Jadeja has been by the sharpness of the veteran pacer's delivery. He is struck on the pads and the ball would have hit the top of middle and leg stump. Kumar is pumped!
Saurashtra 3/2, still need 276 runs to win.
WICKET! It is him, it's the veteran, it is Vinay Kumar! He strikes in the very first over. Good length, just outside the off stump and Snell Patel only manages to get the ball and the wicketkeeper does the rest. Kumar has given him a roaring send-off as well! Early momentum with Karnataka. Saurashtra 0/1, need 279 runs to win.
Hello everyone and welcome to our Ranji Trophy blog for Day 4 of the semi-final between Karnataka and Saurashtra. Karnataka already have a solid lead but with Saurashtra chasing a record score in their previous match, the hosts will be looking to extend that and ensure they have some more runs to play with!
