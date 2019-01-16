Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 2, Live Score and Updates: Karnataka and Saurashtra Struggling

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 16, 2019, 2:08 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

14:19(IST)

Kerala's lead is approaching the 100-run mark. Given how much success the bowlers have had on this pitch, even a 200-run lead could suffice for them. 

14:08(IST)

Karnataka are now nine wickets down and look likely to end the first innings behind Rajasthan. Only a matter of time at this point. Saurashtra have also lost half their side vs. UP. 

13:56(IST)

Sheldon Jackson has now been dismissed by Yash Dayal and Saurashtra seem to be in a bit of trouble. They are 80/4 whereas UP made 385 in the first innings. Saurashtra need someone to put their hand up and play a big innings. 

13:54(IST)

Vidarbha are 100/1 in 28 overs. They lost Fazal earlier but now seem to be plugging along nicely. This game has been the most competitive quarterfinal thus far, which is amazing considering Uttarakhand played in the Plate division. 

13:48(IST)

When it rains it pours and that is exactly what is happening for Rajasthan. Rahul Chahar strikes again and Shreyas Gopal's resistance comes to an end. Karnataka are 154/8. 

13:43(IST)

Karnataka seven down now as K Gowtham departs. They are still 72 runs behind Rajasthan's total and are now in real danger of ending the first innings while trailing. 

13:34(IST)

And Kerala lose another wicket. Manoharan  departs for 16 off 27 balls having been trapped in front of the stumps by Axar Patel. Kerala are 45/3 and lead by 68 runs. 

13:25(IST)

Kerala have steadily increased their lead to 67 with some sensible batting thus far. One gets the feeling that even a 200-run lead would be quite the task for Gujarat to chase down. 

13:14(IST)

Shivam Mavi has snared the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara for a paltry 11! This is a big blow landed by UP as Saurashtra would have wanted the experienced batsman to do more. They are 67/3. 

13:06(IST)

D Dhapola gets rid of Faiz Fazal and this is a big loss. Not only is this the first wicket that Vidharba have lost but it's also that of arguably one of their key batsmen. It will be interesting to see how Uttarakhand progress from here. 

13:03(IST)

Karnataka definitely struggling now. 

12:54(IST)

Wicket! TM Haq is at it again! He dismisses K Siddharth for 52 and Karnataka, having lost half their side, now look in a bit of trouble. If Rajasthan get another wicket or two soon, they could still end the first innings with a lead. 

12:43(IST)

Vidharba vs. Uttarakhand and Kerala vs Gujarat are back underway and the remaining matches will start soon enough. 

12:08(IST)

Lunch - Vidharba are 33/0 after 10 overs vs Uttarakhand, Karnataka 115/4 after 37 overs vs Rajasthan and Saurashtra are 44/2 vs. Uttar Pradesh, Kerala 16/2 vs. Gujarat.  

12:05(IST)

K Siddharth has brought up a patient 50 for Karnataka at a good time. They need him to go on and make a big score now, especially since Karun Nair and Manish Pandey didn't make much of an impact. 

12:01(IST)

Kerala have lost their second wicket of the match with just 12 runs on the board. Rahul P was caught by Kathan Patel off Nagwaswalla's bowling. This has all the makings of a low-scoring game. 

11:45(IST)

Oh how quickly things can change. Saurashtra were strolling along nicely but Ankit Rajpoot struck twice in two balls and reduced them to 35/2. Meanwhile Karnataka have reached the 100-run mark but there remains more to do. 

11:40(IST)

Both Vidharba and Saurashtra are yet to lose any wickets thus far into their innings. Both teams will hope that things stay that way for a while. 

11:27(IST)

Kerala make a less than ideal start to the second innings as Mohammed Azharuddeen is dismissed lbw by CT Gaja for a duck. They are 0/1 after the first over. 

11:22(IST)

TM Haq strikes again for Rajasthan, this time removing the experienced Manish Pandey. Karnataka started the day fairly well but are in a bit of a precarious position right now and need a good partnership to salvage this innings. They are 94/4. 

11:18(IST)

Vidharba have begun their first innings against Uttarakhand. They possess a good batting line-up but overhauling 355 will not be an easy task for them even then. 

11:12(IST)

TM Ul-Haq gets the big wicket of Karun Nair as he is caught behind the stumps. He departs for just 4 and Karnataka are 81/3. Saurashtra have made a steady start against UP and are currently 11/0. 

11:09(IST)

Wicket! RB Kalaria has been dismissed, meaning Gujarat end the first innings on 162; they trail Kerala by 23 runs, which is amazing considering how well they bowled yesterday. 

11:05(IST)

Out! Umesh Yadav has his fourth wicket of the match and Uttarakhand's innings come to and end at 355. That is a solid first innings score and they will be reasonably confident going into the second innings. 

10:56(IST)

Meanwhile Saurashtra have begun their innings against UP. They will need a good start from the openers to stand a chance of easily overhauling UP's first innings total of 385. 

10:55(IST)

Wicket! Umesh Yadav gets rid of Saurabh Rawat for a well-played 108. Uttarakhand are 345/9 now but that was a quality innings from Rawat. Gujarat, meanwhile, have reached the 150-run mark. 

10:52(IST)

Uttarakhand lose the wicket of Sunny at a time when they could least afford to. AA Sarvate knocks over his stumps and Uttarakhand are 345/8. Meanwhile Karnataka's R Samarth has been trapped LBW by D Chahar; they are now 61/2. 

10:44(IST)

Gujarat are on the verge of ending the first innings behind Kerala. C T Gaja departs for 1 and they are 143/9. Karnataka, meanwhile, have crossed the 50-run mark. 

10:41(IST)

Mavi might have missed out on a half-century but Saurabh Kumar just brought up his own. However, UP are now all out for 385. Not bad as things stand but they were on course for a score above 400 at one point. 

10:35(IST)

Kerala's Nidheesh has now dismissed Piyush Chawla, meaning Gujarat are struggling at 139/8. Amazingly, despite bowling so well yesterday, Gujarat could end the first innings trailing Kerala. 

LOAD MORE

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 2, Live Score and Updates: Karnataka and Saurashtra Struggling

Loading...
Catch all the live updates from the second day of the Ranji trophy 2018-19 quarter-finals.

Day 1 Review:

Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra: Rinku Singh's fifth first-class century, backed by some handy contributions from other batsmen propelled UP to 340 for 7 against Saurashtra in Lucknow.

Kerala vs Gujarat: After dismissing Kerala for 185 in their first innings, Gujarat slumped to 97 for 4 in 34 overs and were still trailing by 88 runs at the end of Day 1.

Karnataka vs Rajasthan: Karnataka bowlers hunted as a pack as they bundled out in-form Rajasthan for 224 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. In reply, the hosts were 12 without loss when the stumps were drawn.

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha: Uttarakhand, who were the only team to qualify from the Plate Group, made everyone known that they are not going to be bulldozered easily as their batting group clicked as a unit to end Day 1 with 293 for 6 on the board against Vidarbha.
Cheteshwar PujaraKerala vs GujaratLive Cricket ScoreRajasthan vs Karnatakaranji trophyRanji Trophy 2018-19ranji trophy liveranji trophy live scoreSaurashtra vs Uttar PradeshUttarakhand vs Vidarbha

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking
Loading...