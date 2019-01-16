Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 2, Live Score and Updates: Karnataka and Saurashtra Struggling

Day 1 Review:
Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra: Rinku Singh's fifth first-class century, backed by some handy contributions from other batsmen propelled UP to 340 for 7 against Saurashtra in Lucknow.
Kerala vs Gujarat: After dismissing Kerala for 185 in their first innings, Gujarat slumped to 97 for 4 in 34 overs and were still trailing by 88 runs at the end of Day 1.
Karnataka vs Rajasthan: Karnataka bowlers hunted as a pack as they bundled out in-form Rajasthan for 224 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. In reply, the hosts were 12 without loss when the stumps were drawn.
Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha: Uttarakhand, who were the only team to qualify from the Plate Group, made everyone known that they are not going to be bulldozered easily as their batting group clicked as a unit to end Day 1 with 293 for 6 on the board against Vidarbha.