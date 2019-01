17:09(IST)

STUMPS has been called in the remaining venues as well. Here are the final scores at the end of Day 2:

Vidarbha - 260/1 in 69 overs (SR Ramaswamy 112*, Wasim Jaffer 111*) trail by 95 runs against Uttarakhand

Kerala - 171/10 in 59 overs (Jalaj Saxena 44*). Gujarat need 195 runs to win

Rajasthan - 11/0 in 3 overs (AV Gautam 11*, Chetan Bist 0*) trail by 28 runs against Karnataka.

Saurashtra - 170/7 in 55 overs (D Jadeja 9*, Prerak Mankad 42*) trail by 215 runs against Uttar Pradesh.