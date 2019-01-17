Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 3: Karnataka Three Down at Stumps

Follow our live blog of the third day of Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals.
Stumps Day 3: Uttar Pradesh - 172/8 in 65.6 overs (Ankit Rajpoot 0 off 5, Upendra Yadav 27 off 64) #SAUvUP @paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF2— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2019
Stumps Day 3: Vidarbha - 559/6 in 158.6 overs (A A Wakhare 3 off 14, A A Sarvate 57 off 117) @paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF1— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2019
Vidarbha 550/5 in 153.3 Overs @paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF1 Scorecard:https://t.co/rsSkJeBK47— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2019
WICKET! Over: 59.1 Aksh Deep Nath 1(5) lbw Chetan Sakariya, Uttar Pradesh 166/6 #SAUvUP @paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF2— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2019
And Rajasthan continue to have the worse end of umpiring decisions. Rajesh Bishnoi Sr ruled out caught behind down leg off his elbow to end the innings at 222. Karnataka need 184 to win.— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) January 17, 2019
The quality of umpiring should seriously be looked into. Has hurt Rajasthan. #RanjiTrophy
End Of Over 130 - Vidarbha 473/5, Lead By 118 Runs, A A Sarvate 23(43) A V Wadkar 54(82) @paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF1— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2019
End Of Over 50 - Team Rajasthan 176/4, Lead By 137 Runs, Robin Bist 41(59) S F Khan 18(41) #KARvRAJ @paytm #RanjiTrophy #QF3— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2019
Wasim Jaffer 200* - Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand @ Nagpur #RanjiTrophy 2018-19 QF— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 17, 2019
His ninth 200+ fc score, incl two 300+ scores!
314* for Mumbai
218 for India A
267 for Mumbai
212 for India
202 for India
256 for Mumbai
301 for Mumbai
286 for Vidarbha
200* for Vidarbha#VidvUtt
Kerala's Dav Whatmore becomes the second foreign coach to take a team to #RanjiTrophy semifinals after Maharashtra's David Andrews. Kerala, who made their first-class debut on November 9, 1957, have taken 22,350 days for their maiden last four appearance.— Sidhanta Patnaik (@sidhpat) January 17, 2019
Kerala's win is going to be the story of the day. And maybe the week. But there are other games too for us to focus on now.
Rajasthan lead Karnataka by 99 with six wickets in hand. Remember, they had Karnataka reeling at 166 for 9 in the first innings, before Vinay Kumar bailed them out with 83*. Batting in the fourth innings might not be the easiest.
Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha are firmly in control of their matches, against Saurashtra and Uttarakhand.
Kerala through to Ranji semifinals for the first time, 61 years after started playing in the competition. #RanjiTrophy #KervsGuj pic.twitter.com/BJeorSic2c— Narayanan S (@narayanantweaks) January 17, 2019
Fans eagerly waiting for the historic moment. Three minutes to go for lunch in an extended morning session. Kerala need just one more wicket to seal semis berth. #RanjiTrophy #KERvsGUJ pic.twitter.com/igxU2xuDHD— Narayanan S (@narayanantweaks) January 17, 2019
