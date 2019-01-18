Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Karnataka Enter Semis, Saurashtra Start Solid

12:11(IST)

Lunch has been called in Nagpur and Lucknow. Here are the scores:

Uttarakhand - 0/0 after 7 overs - The visitors are facing a daunting task of a 274-run deficit against Vidharba.

Saurashtra - 69/0 in 22 overs- A solid start from the openers Harvik Desai and Snell Patel. They need another 303 runs to win.