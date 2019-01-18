Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Karnataka Enter Semis, Saurashtra Start Solid

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 18, 2019, 12:45 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

13:12(IST)

FIFTY! Snell Patel has gone on to score a half-century for Saurashtra. He has brought up his fifty in 76 balls, an innings which includes seven boundaries.

13:10(IST)

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand have taken a cautious start in their attempt to run down the 274-run advantage Vidharba hold over them. They will need resolute effort, similar to the one in the first innings to have any chance at a result in this game.

12:59(IST)

Harvik Desai and Snell Patel have started well in Saurashtra's run-chase. the duo have already added 82 runs together for the opening wicket, and are on 35 and 46 respectively, having hit six boundaries each. They need another 290 runs to win.

12:24(IST)
12:11(IST)

Lunch has been called in Nagpur and Lucknow. Here are the scores:

Uttarakhand - 0/0 after 7 overs - The visitors are facing a daunting task of a 274-run deficit against Vidharba.

Saurashtra - 69/0 in 22 overs- A solid start from the openers Harvik Desai and Snell Patel. They need another 303 runs to win.

12:02(IST)

Vinay Kumar has been named man of the match for his game-changing 83 with the bat in the first innings. He also chipped in with 2/29 in the first innings.

11:41(IST)

Karnataka Enter Semis! Manish Pandey and Karun Nair have led Karnataka to the semi-finals. The duo put together an unbeaten 129 run stand and helped their side attain a six-wicket win over Rajasthan. They will meet the winner of the Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh clash in the semi-finals on Thursday.

11:34(IST)

INNINGS END! Vidharba have finally been bowled out. They have finished on 629, and have a 274-run first innings lead over Uttarakhand. It is going to take a heroic effort from the Plate Group side to tip the scales of the match in their favour.

11:17(IST)
11:13(IST)

Fifty! Now it is Manish Pandey's turn to bring up his half-century. It is a captain's innings from the middle-order batsman. Karnataka need just 49 more runs to beat Rajasthan and seal a semi-final spot.

11:11(IST)

Fifty! Karun Nair has gone past the half-century mark. Karnataka were in a tricky situation at the start of the day but he and Manish Pandey have stitched together a crucial fifth-wicket stand to more or less seal a semi-final berth for the hosts.

11:02(IST)

Century! Aditya Sarwate has gone on to score the fourth century of Vidharba's innings. The 29-year-old has hit 11 boundaries in the process. Vidharba's lead has gone past 270, and they have very much ensured themselves a berth in the semi-finals.

10:42(IST)

In Nagpur, Vidharba's lead has gone past 250. Aditya Sarwate is batting on 91, with Suniket Bingewar batting on 11. They are 606 for seven after 174 overs.

10:31(IST)

Karnataka gradually taking control. That's the experience of Nair and Pandey. Quick running, busy batting, the occasional boundary. They need 90 more now.

10:11(IST)

Meanwhile. Uttar Pradesh have been bowled out for 194 in the second innings. Saurashtra need 372 runs for victory. Can they do it? Can Cheteshwar Pujara do this?

10:06(IST)

Manish Pandey is living dangerously but is getting the runs. Three boundaries for him off Tanveer - one through a slog, another through an outside edge and one more through an inside edge. Karnataka need 114 more with six in hand.

10:02(IST)

The nightwatchman Ronit More is gone for 8! Karnataka 58 for 4, chasing 184. Manish Pandey joins Karun Nair in the middle. This is the most crucial pair.

09:48(IST)

Karnataka have added 10 runs without losing a wicket. They need 129 more runs with seven wickets in hand. Nightwatchman Ronit More with Karun Nair in the middle.

09:20(IST)

Welcome to Day 4 of the Ranji trophy 2018-19 quarter-finals. The Indian cricket fraternity and fans are likely to be busy watching the Australia vs India third ODI, but there is some interesting domestic action lined up too. The most interesting game of the day is likely to be Karnataka vs Rajasthan.

Chasing 184 on a tough track, Karnataka are 45 for 3. But it's their home venue, so they should know how to counter the conditions.

Elsewhere, Vidarbha are having a batting feast against Uttarakhand. They're 559 for 6 in reply to Uttarakhand's 355 all out.

UP, meanwhile, lead Saurashtra by 349 runs with two wickets in hand.

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Karnataka Enter Semis, Saurashtra Start Solid

Loading...
Catch all the live updates from the fourth day of the Ranji trophy 2018-19 quarter-finals.

Day 3 Review: Kerala progressed to the semis with an easy win over Gujarat. On a difficult wicket at Wayanad, fast bowlers Basil Thampi (5/27) and Sandeep Warrier (4/30) ran through the Gujarat line-up, bundling them out for a paltry 81.

At the start of the day, Gujarat needed 194 runs to win the match, but the Kerala bowlers made early inroads, with four quick wickets. Rahul Shah and Dhruv Raval posted a 39-run partnership, but none of the other batsmen clicked to give the Dav Whatmore-coached team their first entry into the last four of India’s premier domestic tournament in their 61 years of participation.

40-year-old veteran Wasim Jaffer toyed with inexperienced Uttarakhand bowlers to score his ninth double ton in first-class cricket. Starting the day at 260/1, overnight centurions Jaffer and Sanjay Ramaswamy put on a 304-run stand.

Jaffer departed right after completing his double century. In fact, Vidarbha lost Ramaswamy, Jaffer and Ganesh Satish in quick succession, but then Akshay Wadkar (98) and Aditya Sarwate (57 not out) took over and with a partnership of 115 and took their team’s total to 559/6 at stumps, with an overall lead of 204.

After conceding a 177-run first innings lead to Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra found themselves in a precarious spot, needing spirited bowling effort to make a comeback in the match.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (4/53) and Chetan Sakariya (3/29) did deliver on that front, restricting UP to 172/8, but the home team already have a handy lead of 349. Even though Saurashtra have the dependable Cheteshwar Pujara, it will be a huge ask for them to chase the target down in the fourth innings to book a spot in the semi-final.

This battle between Karnataka and Rajasthan is intriguingly poised. The Manish Pandey-led Karnataka are 45/3 at the end of day three, and need 139 more to win the match. But with the Rajasthan bowlers, Aniket Choudhary, Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar in great form – it will be an uphill task.

The day started with some useful contributions for Rajasthan by Chetan Bist (33), skipper Mahipal Lomror (42), and Robin Bist (44), that took the team to 222.

From then on, the bowlers took over and brought Rajasthan closer to a semis berth. Karnataka will now be hoping for their experienced hands Karun Nair and Manish Pandey to get the across the line on a deteriorating Chinnaswamy pitch.
Cheteshwar PujaracricketKerala vs GujaratliveLive Cricket ScoreRajasthan vs Karnatakaranji trophyRanji Trophy 2018-19ranji trophy liveranji trophy live scoreSaurashtra vs Uttar PradeshUttarakhand vs Vidarbha

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking
Loading...