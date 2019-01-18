Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Rajasthan vs Karnataka Headed for Tense Finish

09:20(IST)

Welcome to Day 4 of the Ranji trophy 2018-19 quarter-finals. The Indian cricket fraternity and fans are likely to be busy watching the Australia vs India third ODI, but there is some interesting domestic action lined up too. The most interesting game of the day is likely to be Karnataka vs Rajasthan.



Chasing 184 on a tough track, Karnataka are 45 for 3. But it's their home venue, so they should know how to counter the conditions.



Elsewhere, Vidarbha are having a batting feast against Uttarakhand. They're 559 for 6 in reply to Uttarakhand's 355 all out.



UP, meanwhile, lead Saurashtra by 349 runs with two wickets in hand.