Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Rajasthan vs Karnataka Headed for Tense Finish

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 18, 2019, 8:31 AM IST

2nd Quarter Final, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 15 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Uttar Pradesh (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

09:48(IST)

Karnataka have added 10 runs without losing a wicket. They need 129 more runs with seven wickets in hand. Nightwatchman Ronit More with Karun Nair in the middle.

09:20(IST)

Welcome to Day 4 of the Ranji trophy 2018-19 quarter-finals. The Indian cricket fraternity and fans are likely to be busy watching the Australia vs India third ODI, but there is some interesting domestic action lined up too. The most interesting game of the day is likely to be Karnataka vs Rajasthan.

Chasing 184 on a tough track, Karnataka are 45 for 3. But it's their home venue, so they should know how to counter the conditions.

Elsewhere, Vidarbha are having a batting feast against Uttarakhand. They're 559 for 6 in reply to Uttarakhand's 355 all out.

UP, meanwhile, lead Saurashtra by 349 runs with two wickets in hand.

Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Rajasthan vs Karnataka Headed for Tense Finish

Aniket Choudhary. (AFP)

Loading...
Catch all the live updates from the fourth day of the Ranji trophy 2018-19 quarter-finals.

Day 3 Review: Kerala progressed to the semis with an easy win over Gujarat. On a difficult wicket at Wayanad, fast bowlers Basil Thampi (5/27) and Sandeep Warrier (4/30) ran through the Gujarat line-up, bundling them out for a paltry 81.

At the start of the day, Gujarat needed 194 runs to win the match, but the Kerala bowlers made early inroads, with four quick wickets. Rahul Shah and Dhruv Raval posted a 39-run partnership, but none of the other batsmen clicked to give the Dav Whatmore-coached team their first entry into the last four of India’s premier domestic tournament in their 61 years of participation.

40-year-old veteran Wasim Jaffer toyed with inexperienced Uttarakhand bowlers to score his ninth double ton in first-class cricket. Starting the day at 260/1, overnight centurions Jaffer and Sanjay Ramaswamy put on a 304-run stand.

Jaffer departed right after completing his double century. In fact, Vidarbha lost Ramaswamy, Jaffer and Ganesh Satish in quick succession, but then Akshay Wadkar (98) and Aditya Sarwate (57 not out) took over and with a partnership of 115 and took their team’s total to 559/6 at stumps, with an overall lead of 204.

After conceding a 177-run first innings lead to Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra found themselves in a precarious spot, needing spirited bowling effort to make a comeback in the match.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (4/53) and Chetan Sakariya (3/29) did deliver on that front, restricting UP to 172/8, but the home team already have a handy lead of 349. Even though Saurashtra have the dependable Cheteshwar Pujara, it will be a huge ask for them to chase the target down in the fourth innings to book a spot in the semi-final.

This battle between Karnataka and Rajasthan is intriguingly poised. The Manish Pandey-led Karnataka are 45/3 at the end of day three, and need 139 more to win the match. But with the Rajasthan bowlers, Aniket Choudhary, Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar in great form – it will be an uphill task.

The day started with some useful contributions for Rajasthan by Chetan Bist (33), skipper Mahipal Lomror (42), and Robin Bist (44), that took the team to 222.

From then on, the bowlers took over and brought Rajasthan closer to a semis berth. Karnataka will now be hoping for their experienced hands Karun Nair and Manish Pandey to get the across the line on a deteriorating Chinnaswamy pitch.
Cheteshwar PujaracricketKerala vs GujaratliveLive Cricket ScoreRajasthan vs Karnatakaranji trophyRanji Trophy 2018-19ranji trophy liveranji trophy live scoreSaurashtra vs Uttar PradeshUttarakhand vs Vidarbha

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking
Loading...