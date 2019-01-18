Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Day 4: Saurashtra Dominate Proceedings Against UP

14:52(IST)

TEA! The second session has come to an end on Day 4. Here are the scores of the ongoing two games:

Saurashtra - 145/1 in 50 overs, with Harvik Desai batting on 63 and Vishvarajsinh Jadeja on 9. The visitors still need 227 runs to win against Uttar Pradesh

Uttarakhand - 69/0 in 30 overs, with Karanveer Kaushal and Vineet Saxena batting on 31 and 26 respectively. They trail by 205 runs versus Vidharba