Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 17, 2019, 6:07 PM IST

1st Quarter Final, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 15 January, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Vidarbha (decided to bowl)

17:42(IST)

In the Vidarbha-Uttarakhand match, the latter need to miracle to win this match as the lead has already swelled over 200. 

17:26(IST)

This marks the end of day three in the Ranji Trophy quarters. Kerala have managed to make it to the first ever semis, UP, Rajasthan and Vidarbha look like the likely winners in other matches. 

17:11(IST)
17:02(IST)
16:50(IST)

The key here for Karnataka will be Karun Nair, who is currently playing on 16. On 37.2 Karnataka need 147 more runs to win against Rajasthan. 

16:38(IST)
16:26(IST)

Meanwhile Karnataka have lost two early wickets in their chase against Rajasthan. 

16:15(IST)
16:01(IST)

Aniket Choudhary strikes again! KV Siddharth gone caught behind. Karnataka in trouble at 14 for 2 chasing 184. This is shaping into an interesting match.
Meanwhile, Vidarbha lead Uttarakhand by 170 with five wickets in hand. UP lead Saurashtra by 339 with five wickets in hand. 

15:42(IST)

Stumps flying! Aniket Choudhary cleans up Nischal with a beauty. Karnataka 6/1 chasing 184.

15:35(IST)

And Rajasthan continue to have the worse end of umpiring decisions. Rajesh Bishnoi Sr ruled out caught behind down leg off his elbow to end the innings at 222. Karnataka need 184 to win.

The quality of umpiring should seriously be looked into. Has hurt Rajasthan. #RanjiTrophy

— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) January 17, 2019
15:29(IST)

Karnataka need 184 for win against Rajasthan. K Gowtham finishes with four wickets to bowl Rajasthan out for 222. Not an easy target, but Karnataka have the experience.

15:13(IST)

K Gowtham gets his third wicket, dismisses Rahul Chahar for a run-a-ball 22. Rajasthan 8 down, lead by 179. How much more can they add?
The remaining two matches are largely one sided.

15:00(IST)

At tea:

Rajasthan lead Karnataka by 170 with three wickets in hand.

Vidarbha lead Uttarakhand by 131 with five wickets in hand.

Uttar Pradesh lead Saurashtra by 294 with six wickets in hand.

14:41(IST)

First Inning centurion for UP, Rinku Singh departs for a first ball duck. UP are now 116/4. 

14:36(IST)
14:08(IST)

OUT: Wasim Jaffer departs after scoring a wonderful double ton for 206. Having said that Vidarbha are in a dominant position at 445/5 and lead by 90. 

13:54(IST)

Meanwhile, UP are consolidating their position against Saurashtra, as they move to 78/1 with an overall lead of 139 runs. 

13:46(IST)
13:33(IST)

Wasim Jaffer 200* - Vidarbha vs Uttarakhand @ Nagpur #RanjiTrophy 2018-19 QF
His ninth 200+ fc score, incl two 300+ scores!
314* for Mumbai
218 for India A
267 for Mumbai
212 for India
202 for India
256 for Mumbai
301 for Mumbai
286 for Vidarbha
200* for Vidarbha#VidvUtt

— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 17, 2019
13:32(IST)

And there it is! Wasim Jaffer gets to his double-century. What a star!

13:28(IST)

Kerala's Dav Whatmore becomes the second foreign coach to take a team to #RanjiTrophy semifinals after Maharashtra's David Andrews. Kerala, who made their first-class debut on November 9, 1957, have taken 22,350 days for their maiden last four appearance.

— Sidhanta Patnaik (@sidhpat) January 17, 2019
13:19(IST)

Vidarbha v Uttarakhand: Run machine ageless Wasim Jaffer 198*.
Karnataka v Rajasthan: Rajasthan lead by 115 with six wickets in hand
UP v Saurashtra: UP lead by 233 with nine wickets in hand

13:02(IST)

Kerala's win is going to be the story of the day. And maybe the week. But there are other games too for us to focus on now.

Rajasthan lead Karnataka by 99 with six wickets in hand. Remember, they had Karnataka reeling at 166 for 9 in the first innings, before Vinay Kumar bailed them out with 83*. Batting in the fourth innings might not be the easiest.

Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha are firmly in control of their matches, against Saurashtra and Uttarakhand.

12:44(IST)

Kerala through to Ranji semifinals for the first time, 61 years after started playing in the competition. #RanjiTrophy #KervsGuj pic.twitter.com/BJeorSic2c

— Narayanan S (@narayanantweaks) January 17, 2019
12:41(IST)

Chasing 195, Gujarat were bowled out for just 81. Basil Thampi got five. Sandeep Warrier for four. A superb win for Kerala in front of their home fans in Wayanad. What a story their rise has been over the last couple of years.

12:35(IST)

History! Kerala have defeated Gujarat by 113 runs to qualify for the semifinal for the first time!

12:30(IST)

Fans eagerly waiting for the historic moment. Three minutes to go for lunch in an extended morning session. Kerala need just one more wicket to seal semis berth. #RanjiTrophy #KERvsGUJ pic.twitter.com/igxU2xuDHD

— Narayanan S (@narayanantweaks) January 17, 2019
12:13(IST)

Scores at lunch:
Vidarbha 367/3 v Uttarakhand 355. Jaffer unbeaten on 182.
Uttar Pradesh  34/1 v Saurashtra, lead by 211.
Rajasthan 123/4 v Karnataka, lead by 84.

12:09(IST)

Kerala one wicket away! Gujarat in complete tatters at 71 for 9 chasing 195. Basil Thampi has five.

Follow our live blog of the third day of Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Quarter-Finals.
